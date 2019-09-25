President Trump: I’m One of the Workers You Lied To

By Tracey Aikman
My entire working life has been dictated by offshoring. I’ve spent my career jumping from one factory closing to another.
When President Trump was elected, he said: “Companies are not going to leave the United States anymore without consequences.” His promises ring hollow to me after I got my latest layoff notice.
My first job out of high school was at a factory owned by United Technologies in Wabash, Indiana. I showed up to work in March 1991 and a sign on the door read: “Moved to Mexico.” My mother, who worked for a sister factory, also lost her job when her factory was sent south of the border.
I eventually got a union job at Chrysler in Kokomo, Indiana, which allowed me to give my family a middle-class life and build our dream house on five acres of land. In 2008, I got laid off. I lost my house and had to start over financially.
When I got my job at Schneider Electric’s “Square D” plant in Peru, Indiana five years ago, making electrical boxes and equipment, I hoped that this job would sustain me until I was ready to retire.
Unfortunately, the multinational corporation that owns our plant announced this summer that they would be moving our work to Mexico and other plants. Once our plant closes, all of Schneider Electric’s North American factories will be non-union.
Now I’m facing another layoff, even though our Peru plant was profitable. In fact, the same week I was laid off, Schneider Electric announced profits of $2.2 billion for the first half of 2019.
I’m not alone. Workers across the Midwest are suffering the same fate. And President Trump continues to fail us. Instead of punishing companies like Schneider Electric, he has rewarded them with $120 million in federal contracts and a massive tax break. The closure of my factory is sad proof that Trump’s lies have consequences.
Trump’s broken promises have become a broken record destroying our communities, even though here in Miami County, we gave him the vast majority of our votes in 2016.
Right now, Our Revolution, a political advocacy organization inspired by Sen. Bernie Sander’s historic presidential run in 2016, is helping to organize a miracle effort to save our plant. Joined by workers from the shuttered GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio and workers from the Carrier plant in Indianapolis, we are calling on Trump to sign an executive order that would prevent taxpayer dollars from going to companies that are shipping American jobs overseas.
With the next round of layoffs scheduled for September 27, there is no time to waste.
We have one request for President Trump: Use the power of the government over federal contracts to stop our jobs from leaving the United States. Show us that you mean what you said when you promised to be a workers’ champion.
We need your help now — and we’ll remember if we don’t get it.
Tracey Aikman has been laid off by global corporations United Technologies, Chrysler, and now Schneider Electric. He is married and is a father of two.
Comments
Allen Flynn says
How many times have you been laid off? Could it possibly be you?
mausborn says
The least patriotic President EVER!!!
Real AMERICAN citizens know a liar when they see one.
George Washington: “I cannot tell a lie”
Richard Nixon: “I cannot tell the truth”
Donald Trump: “I cannot tell the difference”
Veteran says
Sorry, don’t believe a word this never Trumper says.
really says
IF you didn’t see thru the Hollywood plastic and NY slickster carnival barker stick the first time VOTE accordingly.
Mike Cocchiola says
Trump told Americans what they wanted to hear. Coal for the miners in West Virginia and Kentucky. Expanded world markets for farmers in Iowa. Manufacturing for Michigan. Prosperity for the South. But it was just talk. His lack of knowledge of the economics of world trade and inability to understand or work within a global economy are fatal flaws in a president. All Trump knows is bluster, bullying and bribes. He was doomed to failure from the start.
I agree says
I’m willing to bet before days end the majority of comments will be either bashing the author or bashing FlaglerLive. The real story is the inability for the leader of the free world to last 24 hours without lying. And Trumps sheep deny he has ever lied.
Richard says
After reading this article from Tracey Aikman, it truly sounds like he just wanted a forum where he could rant and of course President Trump again gets blamed for his poor choices. To back up to 1991, Trump was not even our president, GH Bush was. Then in 2008 when the economy started to collapse due to the banks handing out junk house loans which more than likely you had one also, you end up losing your house like millions of others in this country and now it’s Trumps fault when it was GW Bush & Obama that were presidents during that time. Now to present time where Tracey is losing yet another job and of course it is Trumps fault for HIM losing his job. People, take a few minutes to read Presidents Trumps accomplishments since taking office up to July of this year. Here is the link to the Fact-Check web site where all of the data has been collected. https://www.factcheck.org/2019/07/trumps-numbers-july-2019-update/
So my guess is that the 5.6 million people who have gotten new jobs since Trump has taken office would most likely not agree with your rant. There are still 7.3 million unfilled jobs available as of May 2019. Go find one instead of complaining. Or go support Bernie Sanders and see what happens to your jobs if he were our president. You will be standing in the food stamp line with millions of other unemployed & homeless people.