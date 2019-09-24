AdventHealth Names Katie Palacios Director of Strategic Program Management

Katie Palacios has been selected to serve as the director of strategic program management for the AdventHealth facilities in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties.

In this new role, Palacios is responsible for organizing and driving leadership strategies forward and ensuring alignment for strategic priorities across the AdventHealth Central Florida Division.

Palacios has five years of experience and began her career at AdventHealth Hendersonville in North Carolina.

She most recently served as the senior manager for CREATION Life at AdventHealth’s corporate offices. In this role, she was responsible for aligning employee wellness efforts across the entire AdventHealth organization using the framework of CREATION Life, a lifestyle transformation program that was created to help people improve their overall wellbeing, reach their goals, and live a full and complete life. As one of the nation’s largest faith-based health care systems, this role impacted AdventHealth’s 80,000 employees at nearly 50 hospitals within about a dozen states.

A Longwood resident, Palacios earned a Bachelor of Science in corporate/community wellness management from Southern Adventist University, as well as a master’s degree in public health from Andrews University.