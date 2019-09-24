Sheriff’s Office Awarded $3,000 to Continue Domestic Violence Initiative as Numbers Improve

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has been awarded equipment totaling over $3,000 from the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV) to assist in FCSO’s community initiative against domestic violence.

In 2017, after identifying domestic violence as a significant issue in our community, Sheriff Rick Staly called for the community to come together to create a community-driven solution. The initiatives implemented since the initial community meetings are showing positive results.

As of mid-September 2019:

• Domestic Violence cases are down -8.43%*

• Domestic Violence arrests are down -8.60%*

• Domestic Disturbance calls are down -8.71%*

• Violation of Domestic Violence Injunctions are down -56.52%*

“The only way to tackle a problem like domestic violence is to work together with community partners and organizations like the Florida Coalition against Domestic Violence. We are very thankful for their continued support,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This new equipment, in addition to our domestic violence detective, analyst, and community partners, will continue our initiative against domestic violence in Flagler County. It’s too early to declare victory but we are seeing very positive results from the initiatives working to educate and monitor offenders and to focus on victims along with our community partners who are engaged to stop domestic violence.”

The next Community Partnership meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County Courthouse, Jury Assembly Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, in Bunnell.

The FCADV serves as the primary voice for victims of domestic violence and their children by working with the state legislature and law enforcement agencies. This is not the first time FCSO has collaborated with FCADV. In January 2017, the FCSO was awarded over $161,000 by the FCADV to fund a dedicated detective and a crime analyst along with training and community education designed to prevent violence and improve investigations of domestic violence in Flagler County. And, in March 2019, the FCSO received a grant totaling $204,158.00 from FCADV to continue funding the detective and crime analyst positions as well as additional resources geared towards fighting domestic violence.

In the most recent award, FCADV awarded FCSO funding for cameras, a Mega-Max ALS kit, SD cards, and Wireless Signal Detectors to aid detectives in the investigation of domestic violence cases.

(* Statistics compared to 2018 and are for FCSO primary response jurisdictions only.)