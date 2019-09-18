September 23 Deadline Nears for Women United Flagler Chapter Grant Applicants

Women United Flagler would like to remind Flagler County agencies that the deadline is submit grant applications is September 23rd, 2019 by 5:00 p.m.





The group’s mission is to create positive, measurable, long-term change in the lives of women and children by focusing on root causes and pooling resources to increase impact. Since the group’s inception, they have distributed $231,866 in funds to local agencies that qualify.

Some of the local agencies that have received funds in the past are; the Family Life Center, Family Promise, Samaritan Ministries, Early Learning Coalition, Reading Pals, The Flagler Education Foundation, Teens-In-Flight, Children’s Home Society, Christmas Come True, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Early Learning Coalition of Flagler-Volusia, Feed Flagler, and Sally’s Safe Haven. The group also provides high school scholarships to both Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School students.

Grant applications can be completed online at: https://uwvfc.communityforce.com/funds/search.aspx

The 2019 Flagler Women United board of directors include; Haylie Allegra, Joanne Tavzel, Cindy Dalecki, Maureen Walsh, Diane Wasney, Linda Mahran, Lori Gold, and Lynn McCormick. The United Way liaison for the group is Cassidy Denslow.