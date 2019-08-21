Head-On Crash on Old Kings and SR100 Sends 2 Adults and Infant to Hospital FlaglerLive | August 21, 2019

A head-on crash at the intersection of Old Kings Road and State Road 100 in Palm Coast this morning sent two adults and an infant to the hospital.





The crash took place a little before 9:30. Authorities at the scene said a parent had just dropped off her child at Old Kings Elementary, and was driving her blue Ford Focus north on Old Kings, with an infant in the car. An older man was driving a gray Dodge Charger south on Old Kings.

One of the two drivers broke the other’s right of way. The Focus appeared to have been making a left turn to go west on SR100 while the Charger was continuing south on Old Kings. The two vehicles collided almost just south of the center of the intersection, blocking eastbound lanes on 100. The Charger’s airbags deployed.

The infant is not believed to have been injured, but was sent to nearby AdventHealth Palm Coast as a precaution.

Flagler County Fire Rescue sent two rescues to the scene. The Palm Coast Fire Department and the Palm Coast Fire Police also responded, as had the sheriff’s office, with the Florida Highway Patrol due to take over the investigation. Traffic was snarled on 100’s westbound lanes but not seriously.