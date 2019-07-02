No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Two Motorcyclists Killed in Head-On Collision on A1A South of Varn Park

| July 1, 2019

First responders and the Florida Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash between two motorcyclists on A1A in the Hammock this evening. (c FlaglerLive)

Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision on State Road A1A in the Hammock this evening, just south of Varn Park–in nearly the very same location of a crash that resulted in two deaths three years ago, and in similar circumstances.


According to a Florida Highway Patrol investigator at the scene, one motorcyclist going north was attempting to pass a vehicle and, not seeing the other motorcyclist in the opposite direction, crashed into him.

Both motorcyclists are men. One of them was reportedly killed immediately. The other had a pulse for a while but labored breathing, and died soon after.

The crash took place at 8:30 p.m. on a relatively straight stretch of A1A just north of Beverly Beach, near 3250 North Oceanshore Boulevard.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Flagler Beach Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue were rapidly at the scene, soon after joined by a Florida Highway Patrol investigator and Palm Coast Fire Police. FHP is in charge of the traffic homicide investigation.

The driver of the vehicle one of the motorcyclist was attempting to pass was at the scene until about 9:30 p.m., when she drove away from the scene, going south. A rescue unit then left. That witness was one of about five witnesses FHP was interviewing.

“She saw the other motorcyclist coming southward and she said, ‘Oh my goodness, they’re going to hit,'” the FHP investigator said, “and sure enough, they hit head-on.” The motorcyclist going was attempting to pass at least two vehicles, witnesses reported, and had been speeding.

The scene of the crash was almost in the very same spot that was the scene of the last crash that took two lives on the barrier island in Flagler–the March 2016 crash that took the lives of Kathleen J. Boos, 66, and her brother-in-law, Carl Boos, 67, in circumstances very similar, except that William G. Schwarz, who was speeding as he was attempting to pass cars, was at the wheel of a vehicle when he triggered the head-on crash involving the Boos. Schwarz was drunk. He was sentenced to life in prison last June.

Traffic was shut down on A1A in both directions, at Camino del Mar at the north end and at N. 23rd Street in Flagler Beach at the south end (with the Flagler Beach Fire Police manning that roadblock), except for local traffic. The road is expected to be closed for several hours, for the duration of the investigation.

Other than a medically-related crash in mid-June on State Road 100 that resulted in a fatality, all three other traffic fatalities this year have been motorcycle crashes. Tonight’s deaths are the fourth and fifth motorcycle-related fatalities this year.

Investigators at the scene. (© FlaglerLive)

