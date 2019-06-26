Toddler in ICU For Overdose Just Months Ago Has Thumb Severed By Mother’s Anger Monday

In late September, Megan Nicole Moss, a 27-year-old resident of 50 Black Bear Lane in Palm Coast, who’d failed out of drug court in 2017, somehow allowed her 18-month-old son to get into her purse and chew on Subutex pills, a narcotic. The boy had to be sent to an intensive care unit in Orlando.





On Monday, enraged by the presence of Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies looking to serve a warrant (one relating to a different woman), Moss allegedly slammed a sliding glass door in anger–and severed the tip of her son’s thumb. He was again hospitalized. Moss was arrested and charged with felony child neglect with great bodily harm.

Deputies had been searching for Moss in the B Section. Residents on Beechwood Lane pointed to a certain house there. Deputies got permission to enter the house from a resident at the house, a 23-year-old man. Moss was sleeping inside, and was woken up. According to her arrest report, she told deputies she was sleeping off a hangover. She got upset and walked out of the house in a t-shirt and thong underwear, then allegedly started yelling at the 23-year-old man–and several sheriff’s deputies–for 10 to 15 minutes.

The man tried to walk away. Moss pursued him until deputies warned her that she would be going to jail if she put a hand on him. She walked back to the house but only to “escalate the situation again,” her arrest report states. By then some of the deputies had walked to the house at 71 Beechwood Lane.

“As I was walking around the rear of 71 Beechwood Lane,” a deputy reported, “I could still hear Ms. Moss screaming at the top of her lungs about her displeasure with law enforcement. I then heard Ms. Moss at 67 Beechwood Lane sling the rear sliding glass door open, and slam it shut. When the sliding glass door was slammed shut, it had a different sound than normal, which was accompanied by a child screaming in pain. After confirming the rear of 71 Beechwood Lane was secure, I walked back over to the rear of 67 Beechwood Lane to see what had happened and if the child I heard crying in excruciating pain was ok.”

Moss was holding her son, holding his hand in her bare hand as he screamed. The deputy convinced her to show the boy’s hand: “I observed the tip of [the boy’s] left thumb, approximately half the length of [his] thumb nail, had been severed off by the sliding glass door,” the deputy reported. The child was tended to, the severed part of the thumb secured, and rescue personnel called in.

“It was apparent that due to Ms. Moss’s level of intoxication, she was acting irrational, with disregard for her children’s safety, and completely negligent,” the deputy reported, “which resulted in Ms. Moss severing the tip of her two year old son’s thumb off with a sliding glass door.” She was resistant even after deputies asked Moss to step outside to wait for rescue personnel. “There were weapons everywhere in plain view, and that it was for my safety,” the deputy reported (the weapons were not explained in the report), but the deputy did not want to be more commanding than necessary with Moss because her daughter was watching from the living room.

Rescue personnel assessed the boy and estimated that he would “most likely lose the tip of his thumb.” A physician at AdventHealth told deputies there would be an attempt to reattached the severed portion, but that it would require many stitches. Moss was not immediately arrested, because she was with her child at the hospital. She was later charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, and a warrant for her arrest was secured.

The next day, a deputy saw her at a gas station and informed other deputies so the warrant on the child-neglect charge could be served. While doing so, deputies also arrested her on a third charge of driving without a license, a third-degree felony. She had previous, similar convictions of driving without a license–in June 2011 and November 2017, according to her citation. She became a candidate for drug court, and proceeded with the program for four years between 2013 and 2017, after a 2013 arrest on charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and fraud.

The court imposed a no-contact order on Moss, regarding her children.