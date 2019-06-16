No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Your news source for
Flagler, Florida and Beyond

All Else, Carousel, Cops/Courts, Featured, Traffic Accidents

Palm Coast’s George J. Serafino, 76, Dies In SR100 Crash Triggered by Medical Issue

| June 16, 2019

George J. Serafino's Nissan did not suffer significant damage after it veered off State Road 100 in Palm Coast and crashed into a concrete pole. (© FlaglerLive)

George J. Serafino’s Nissan did not suffer significant damage after it veered off State Road 100 in Palm Coast and crashed into a concrete pole. (© FlaglerLive)

George J. Serafino, a 76-year-old resident of Lakewalk Drive in Palm Coast, died Saturday (June 15), following a crash on State Road 100. The Florida Highway Patrol determined that the crash was caused by a medical episode.


Serafino was driving east on SR100 with Anita Serafino, 84, when the “medical issue” caused him to lose control of the 2017 Nissan Rogue he was driving. The vehicle veered right onto the grassy shoulder and struck a concrete light pole in front of the Flagler Dodge Dealership. The crash caused minor damage on the right-passenger front side, suggesting that Serafino was attempting to control the Nissan even as he was experiencing his episode.

Anita Serafino suffered minor injuries. They were both transported to nearby AdventHealth hospital by Flagler County Fire Rescue. The Serafinos had previously been from Massachusetts.

The crash did not impeded light lkate-afternoon traffic on 100, though the Palm Coast Fire Police was there as FHP picked up the investigation from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Though caused by a medical issue, FHP still classifies the fatality as traffic-related. Nevertheless, the incidence of traffic fatalities has fallen significantly: Serafino’s death was only the fourth traffic-related fatality so far this year. The three others were all the result of motorcycle crashes.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

FlaglerLive's forum, as noted in our comment policy, is for debate and conversation that adds light and perspective to articles. Please be courteous, don't attack fellow-commenters or make personal attacks against individuals in stories, and try to stick to the subject. All comments are moderated.

Read FlaglerLive's Comment Policy | Subscribe to the Comment Feed rss flaglerlive comment feed rss

More stories on FlaglerLive
Loading

FlaglerLive Email Alerts

Enter your email address to get alerts.

Live Briefs

ADVERTISEMENTS

support flaglerlive palm coast flagler county news pierre tristam
fcir florida center for investigative reporting

Recent Comments

The Latest on FlaglerLive

Sponsors and Advertisers

Advertisement
FlaglerLive is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization | FlaglerLive.com P.O. Box 254263, Palm Coast, FL 32135 | Contact the Editor by email | (386) 586-0257 | Sitemap | Log in