Palm Coast’s George J. Serafino, 76, Dies In SR100 Crash Triggered by Medical Issue

George J. Serafino, a 76-year-old resident of Lakewalk Drive in Palm Coast, died Saturday (June 15), following a crash on State Road 100. The Florida Highway Patrol determined that the crash was caused by a medical episode.





Serafino was driving east on SR100 with Anita Serafino, 84, when the “medical issue” caused him to lose control of the 2017 Nissan Rogue he was driving. The vehicle veered right onto the grassy shoulder and struck a concrete light pole in front of the Flagler Dodge Dealership. The crash caused minor damage on the right-passenger front side, suggesting that Serafino was attempting to control the Nissan even as he was experiencing his episode.

Anita Serafino suffered minor injuries. They were both transported to nearby AdventHealth hospital by Flagler County Fire Rescue. The Serafinos had previously been from Massachusetts.

The crash did not impeded light lkate-afternoon traffic on 100, though the Palm Coast Fire Police was there as FHP picked up the investigation from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Though caused by a medical issue, FHP still classifies the fatality as traffic-related. Nevertheless, the incidence of traffic fatalities has fallen significantly: Serafino’s death was only the fourth traffic-related fatality so far this year. The three others were all the result of motorcycle crashes.