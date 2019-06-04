No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Your news source for
Flagler, Florida and Beyond

All Else, Beyond, Carousel, Environment & Water, Featured, Florida, Transportation

$100 Million Will Raise 91-Year-Old
Tamiami Trail, Easing Everglades Flow

| June 4, 2019

tamiami trail construction

Environmentalists say the Tamiami Trail, or U.S. 41, has dammed the natural flow of water from Lake Okeechobee through the Everglades to Florida Bay. (c FlaglerLive)

Long-sought federal money is coming to complete a project that will raise a section of the Tamiami Trail to improve the flow of freshwater through the Everglades.


U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao advised state officials Monday that $60 million will be provided to the National Park Service for elevating a 6.5-mile section of the roadway that runs west from Miami.

“Combined with the $40 million I requested from the Florida Legislature, the project is now fully funded,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a tweet. “Elevating the Tamiami Trail will allow for an additional 75 to 80 billion gallons of water a day to flow south into the Everglades and Florida Bay.”

The state money is included in a $91.1 billion budget approved by the Legislature last month. The budget, which is for the fiscal year that starts July 1, has not formally been sent to DeSantis for approval.

The 91-year-old Tamiami Trail, or U.S. 41, crosses the Everglades and forms part of the northern border of Everglades National Park. Environmentalists say it has dammed the natural flow of water from Lake Okeechobee through the Everglades to Florida Bay.

“The water crisis facing the Everglades is really two-fold,” Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg said in a prepared statement. “At the northern end of the Everglades, excess water flowing into Lake Okeechobee has forced massive discharges of algae-causing water into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Rivers. Meanwhile, in the southern Everglades, the lack of fresh water impacts wildlife and destroys critical habitat. In Florida Bay, it is ruining the delicate saltwater balance, killing seagrass habitat needed to support world-class recreational fishing in the Florida Keys.”

The Everglades Foundation said construction of two elevated bridges has helped the water flow, but the additional federal and state money will go toward raising a section of the roadway between the bridges and installing culverts.

The funding has been pushed by members of Florida’s congressional delegation and state officials.

“Without this critical funding to raise the road, recently authorized projects to the north, including the Central Everglades Planning Project and the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir would not be able to achieve their full restoration capabilities,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote Monday. “Everglades restoration is absolutely necessary to ensure the environmental sustainability and economic vitality of one of the most dynamic regions of our nation, and I will continue to work collaboratively across federal, state, and local government to address any roadblocks slowing down our progress.”

As governor in 2013, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., proposed $90 million in state funding to keep the federal elevation work on schedule.

–Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

FlaglerLive's forum, as noted in our comment policy, is for debate and conversation that adds light and perspective to articles. Please be courteous, don't attack fellow-commenters or make personal attacks against individuals in stories, and try to stick to the subject. All comments are moderated.

Read FlaglerLive's Comment Policy | Subscribe to the Comment Feed rss flaglerlive comment feed rss

More stories on FlaglerLive
Loading

FlaglerLive Email Alerts

Enter your email address to get alerts.

Live Briefs

ADVERTISEMENTS

suppert flaglerlive flagler live palm coast flagler county news pierre tristam florida
fcir florida center for investigative reporting

Recent Comments

The Latest on FlaglerLive

Sponsors and Advertisers

Advertisement
FlaglerLive is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization | FlaglerLive.com P.O. Box 254263, Palm Coast, FL 32135 | Contact the Editor by email | (386) 586-0257 | Sitemap | Log in