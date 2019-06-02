2 Shots, 2 Victims in Palm Coast’s B Section in Feared Attempted Murder Suicide

Last Updated: 11:30 a.m.

A man and a woman, both shot in the head, were flown out of Palm Coast’s B Section this morning after a double-shooting on Beechwood Lane. The shooting is feared to be an attempted murder-suicide.





The two shots rang out around 10 a.m. at 254 Beechwood Lane.

Flagler County Fire Flight and Trauma One, the St. Johns County emergency helicopter, were both dispatched to evacuate the two patients, who are believed to be middle- to late-middle-aged. Trauma One landed at the Indian Trails Sports Complex. Fire Flight landed on Pine Lakes Parkway. The helicopters were on the ground a considerable amount of time as paramedics tended to the two patients. Both helicopters flew the patients to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

“the details are still kind of difficult,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Mark Strobridge said at about 11 a.m., by which time the helicopters had barely left the B Section.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives are swarming the scene, but Strobridge said “we don’t believe that there’s any other threat to the community at all.” The 1,500-square-foot house at 254 Beechwood is homesteaded and has been owned by the same homeowner for the past 18 years.

“We’re treating this like we’ve treated all the other shootings we’ve had,” Strobridge said, meaning that it will be an extensive investigation involving crime scene investigation, search warrants and so on.

“We are at the beginning stages of this investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release issued later this morning. “While there will continue to be law enforcement presence in the area as we continue the investigation, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern to neighbors or the community.”

Moments before the shooting on Beechwood, authorities and paramedics rushed to an unrelated emergency scene at 6008 Mahogany Boulevard in the Mondex, also known as Daytona North, where a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the head in an incident also involving a gun, though it is not yet clear whether the woman was shot or only struck in the head with the pistol.

Flagler County has been reeling from an increase in suicides over the past five years. In 2017, the county had the highest proportion of suicides in the state’s 67 counties, relative to population. Over the Memorial Day weekend, sheriff’s detectives were investigating the suicide of a 27-year-old woman, the mother of four young children and wife of a veteran, in Palm Coast’s F Section. The day before that suicide, some 150 people attended the county’s first-ever suicide town hall, an attempt to develop more awareness and strategies to reverse Flagler’s trend.

[This is a developing story.]