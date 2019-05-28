Rotary Club of Flagler Beach Seeking Surfer Volunteers to Help at Youth Camp

Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is looking for surfer volunteers to help at-risk and foster youth in the community learn to surf this summer in Flagler Beach.

“Volunteers have an opportunity to change the life of a child at our surf camps,” said Roseanne Stocker, the program’s organizer. Surfer volunteers are needed just two hours per camp that will take place in Flagler Beach at 6th St. South (in front of Tortuga’s) on Fridays — June 7, 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26; August 2.





Surfer volunteers are needed from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Surfers may volunteer for one camp or as many camps as their schedule allows. Out-of-water volunteers are also needed to help with beachside activities and logistics. The camps are sponsored by Rotary Club of Flagler Beach in partnership with UrbanSurf4Kids.

Volunteers may sign up here.

UrbanSurf4Kids is an outreach organization that works with foster and at-risk children. It describes its mission this way: “rban Surf 4 Kids is a unique outreach organization that works with orphan and foster kids. Using water sports as a catalyst, we teach kids how to first have fun and then give back to their communities and neighborhoods through local service projects.” As a result, “Kids who are at risk for being forever branded “underprivileged”, instead, become empowered. Many of these kids come from gritty urban neighborhoods – thus the name – and would otherwise have zero chance of ever getting near a surfboard or learning how to swim. Many have never even been to the beach.”

Rotary’s Swim and Surf initiative aims to enable all children in Flagler County to learn to swim and safely enjoy the water. For any additional questions, please contact Roseanne Stocker at rstocker1@outlook.com.

Watch the video below.