‘Landscaping’ and Reducing Truck Traffic Are New Goals to Calm Florida Park Drive Ire

Carl Cote was updating the Palm Coast City Council on the latest options to address the eternal complaints of residents around Florida Park Drive when Mayor Milissa Holland almost snapped.





“Who said that was an option? I’m just curious,” the mayor said, referring to one of three options Cote was listing: do nothing until the road traffic’s grade drops below a C, meaning that it would be closer to a failing roadway. “No action,” however, is not the sort of plan this council likes to be associated with. “Did staff just put that in there because they felt it was appropriate?” the mayor asked.

“That was the previous solution, that previous traffic engineer,” said Cote, the construction manager who, days before City Manager Matt Morton began his tenure, was named director of the newly created Stormwater and Engineering Department. The 11th-hour appointment, by then-Interim Manager Beau Falgout, rankled some council members. Cote’s standing has not necessarily risen with his title since.

“I’m just saying we have a whole new conversation going on, brand new council, I’ve been there since 2016, put it in the strategic plan, figure out some solution for Florida Park Drive,” Holland said, “I’m not interested in hearing what former councils did in 2015. So, again, we asked you to come with some solutions, so why would you put in there as an option?”

“It meets our standard, city council standard level of service,” Cote said.

“That’s frustrating,” Holland said. “I’m just going to say that. That’s really frustrating. I mean, just because it meets it, this is a strategic action item of this council, that is not OK. That is very frustrating.” Cote said he wasn’t saying it as a recommendation, just an option. But Holland insisted that she was looking for “active solutions.”

“It’s fine to look at the history of how many times this roadway’s been looked at,” Holland said, “we understand it’s a complicated issue. But what I was hoping for was not have an option thrown out there saying, let’s just wait, kick the can down the road, and when it gets to Level C, then we’ll actually do something. That’s not an option for me.”

“In fairness to staff,” council member Bob Cuff, who has often taken on the role of a chicane when council discussions heat up, said, “I get harangued by citizens all the time that say, why are you doing this, why are you doing that, just don’t do anything, there isn’t a problem.’ I agree with you, clearly we get told every single council meeting, workshop, at business meetings, by a small group of citizens that there is a big problem on Florida Park Drive. So I certainly am in favor of looking at what our options are. But, at the end of the day, if we hold these neighborhood meetings for instance, that’s part of this new study, and 500 residents that commute on Florida Park Drive every day show up and threaten a lawsuit if we put speed tables or chicanes or cobblestone paving on Florida Park Drive, and we still have five residents saying do something, do something, do something–I don’t want to prejudge anything. I would love to find a solution that makes everybody happy. But again, to be fair to the staff and prior councils, this was only three and a half, four years ago. I agree with you it’s frustrating to be told that the best option is to do nothing other than what we’re already doing, and I’m not saying that’s what we ought to do, but–” He later said it was more a matter of “bad optics than a failure on the part of staff.”

Holland said the frustration is not reckoning with the known history, but the idea of doing nothing. “I don’t sit up here and claim to know the solution,” she said, but ideas such as traffic-calming systems or other “creative” alternatives might well be explored, if only to improve the residents’ quality of life.

Eddie Branquinho, one of the newer council members, felt the same way. “Enough is enough,” he said.

“Is that the end of your presentation?” Holland asked Cote, as if to suggest that it ought to be. Cote mentioned reduction of the speed limit from 30 or 35, or restricting truck traffic. Holland, who uses the road, says she’s not interested in speed limit changes so much as calming devices. Cote himself said reducing truck traffic would be “very, very difficult.” But Holland is prepared to send individual letters to businesses to cooperate and perhaps use alternate routes for their truck traffic, an idea that drew Cuff’s support.

R. Sans Lassiter, president of the Lassiter Transportation Group, one of the city’s consultants who’s worked on Florida Park Drive, said the road was poorly designed. But that was ITT’s problem. (ITT developed Palm Coast before it was incorporated in 1999.) He talked about traffic calming devices such as roundabouts, dead-ending the road, narrowing the road in certain places with landscaping, adding small medians (not a feasible option on narrow Florida Park Drive). Landscaping caught Holland’s attention. “We landscape every road in this community. Why we don’t focus on this road escapes me,” she said. “It certainly doesn’t represent what Palm Coast represents.”

“Magically airlift this road and take it away from all of us, that’s not going to happen,” Holland said. She directed Morton to come up with fresher and seemingly greener solutions.

“It is only a 60-foot right of way, it’s very limited, between the swales, the sidewalk and the roadway there’s not much room to add any landscaping,” Cote said. “However we could possibly come up with some solutions for residents to add landscaping on their properties. So we’re going to look into these options, maybe at a couple of intersections.”

The city has also been considering buying and installing air sensors in two locations along Florida Park Drive, for around $25,000. That option is still on the table.