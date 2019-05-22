The Most Dangerous Time For Women’s Rights in Decades
FlaglerLive | May 21, 2019
By Martha Burk
We’re living in the most perilous time for abortion rights and reproductive freedom since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.
While some erosion of abortion rights has occurred over the decades — parental consent laws, waiting periods, procedure curtailment — the fundamental right has largely been by ruled by the courts, and viewed by the public, as guaranteed under Roe.Around 60 percent of Americans support a legal right to the procedure.
Now state legislatures are escalating their assault on that right — and on the women who attempt to exercise it.
Yes, merely banning abortion isn’t enough for some on the rabid right — they want to criminalize it altogether. Alabama’s legislature just passed a bill that would make performing an abortion punishable by up to 99 years in prison. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
In Georgia, some speculate that the state’s new anti-abortion law leaves open the possibility for women obtaining an abortion after six weeks, or even miscarrying, to be charged with murder.
Since President Trump succeeded in elevating Brett Kavanaugh — an abortion foe, alleged sexual assailant, and mean drunk to boot — to the Supreme Court, his right-wing lynch mob has launched a laser-focused attack on reproductive freedom. They’ve been flooding the states with anti-abortion legislation in hopes of getting a case to the Supreme Court that will overturn Roe.
Republicans paved the way for Trump’s conservative hijack of the judiciary during Obama’s tenure. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held the Supreme Court seat created by Justice Scalia’s death vacant for more than a year until the next election, along with 108 other federal judgeships that require only Senate approval. Trump is wasting no time filling the vacancies.
To grease the wheels, the Judiciary Committee has ended the decades-old practice of seeking advice from the American Bar Association on nominee qualifications and started holding hearings during congressional recesses. Recently the Senate voted to shortcut the process even more by reducing the time between final confirmation votes on district court judges from 30 hours to just two.
Currently, 85 percent of Trump’s circuit court nominees are members of the Federalist Society, an ultra-conservative legal network strongly connected to anti-abortion organizations.
Many of Trump’s nominees for lower courts are outspoken foes of abortion rights themselves. Case in point: In a ruling upholding the constitutionality of a Kentucky law requiring abortion providers to perform an ultrasound and make the fetal heartbeat audible to the patient, Judge John K. Bush referred to “unborn life” rather than “fetus.”
Packing the courts with anti-choice judges is a necessary precursor of the larger strategy taking aim squarely at Roe. Judges can’t decide until they have something to decide on — and arch-conservative zealots are serving up plenty of potential cases.
More than 250 bills restricting abortions have been filed in 41 states this year. At least a third have successfully passed 20-week abortion bans, based on the unfounded assertion that a fetus can feel pain 20 weeks after fertilization. “Fetal heartbeat bans,” which outlaw abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, have passed in at least six states and are being pushed in several more. Some of these laws, like Ohio’s, offer no exceptions for rape or incest.
Doctors say such bans could outlaw abortions as early as five weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Though laws have been blocked from taking effect pending court challenges, abortion opponents are banking on at least one of these attempts being upheld by Trump’s anti-abortion Supreme Court majority, overturning Roe.
Georgia and Alabama have moved the goalposts for extreme anti-abortion laws. But the most horrific bill of all was recently debated in the Texas state legislature. It defines all abortions as murder, punishable by death in Texas. It hasn’t passed yet, but the numbers are frightening: 446 people testified in favor the Texas measure, with only 54 standing against it.
Will burning at the stake be next? Be very afraid.
Martha Burk is the director of the Corporate Accountability Project for the National Council of Women’s Organizations (NCWO) and the author of the book Your Voice, Your Vote. Follow Martha on Twitter @MarthaBurk.
This administration and its Republican minions are taking us back to the dark ages one state, one law at a the time.
Abortion is a personal choice and only the individual knows the factors the make it a necessary choice. We need the government and the zealots out of our lives. What makes your view more valid than mine? Why are your religious beliefs more important than mine? What gives anyone the right to tell me what to do with my body? No one is asking you to pay for an abortion or to have one.
Where are the laws telling males what they can or cannot do with their bodies?
Alongside this is the equally concerning (if not more so) HB 544, currently up for the Alabama house. This would mean that if you accuse someone of rape and they get a ‘not guilty’ verdict, you’re liable for up to ten years in prison – meaning that if the Sheriff bungles evidence, or similar situations (keep in mind ‘not guilty’ does not mean ‘innocent’) you could be facing more prison time than your rapist ever will. Who’s going to report rape? Is it safe for me to go to Uni in Alabama any more, knowing how frats work?
We really are stepping into the dark ages.
The right to life first and foremost can only be forfeited if a person becomes an active threat to another person or commits a particularly heinous and violent crime. Since there can be no such thing as punitive abortion or proportion in self-defense, all is evil because all abortion kills innocent and defenseless people. You can disagree with our case, but if our “don’t kill people” position sends you into a blind rage, that should tell you something about your own psychological state.
Just think about the rights of UNBORN FEMALES. Don’t THEY have any rights?
O.k., DSkeels, tell me again how you can make that very convenient judgment that abortion is evil, yet state-mandated death for “a particularly heinous and violent crime” is quite acceptable? And you cleverly worked in justification for guns and stand your ground murder (“active threat”). Nice going. Except isn’t killing another human being still a killing? If you are Christian, does your God somehow differentiate between an abortion and an execution?
Any woman who is sexually active and does not wish for a pregnancy needs to be on birth control. This way you are in control of your body and do not have to chase some guy for child support. If a woman is the victim of rape or incest, a decision needs to be made early. Abortion is not a form of birth control1!