P & S Paving of Daytona Beach has halted work on the $4.1 million roundabout project at Old Dixie Highway and U.S. 1 because it is “considerably” ahead of schedule and utility companies have not caught up to move some utilities, a Florida Department of Transportation Official said today. The utilities have until the end of April to move their structures.





FlaglerLive late this week got a report that the contractor had walked off the job last week because the utilities wouldn’t move the structures.

“It’s not inaccurate,” Steve Olson, a spokesperson for DOT, said today, but it was not the whole story. P&S got so ahead of schedule, he said, that “the utility companies have not had a chance to catch up.” The utility companies–Florida Power and Light and AT&T–are within their schedule, and have until the end of April to move structures, among them a utility [pole in front of the White Eagle Lounge at the intersection.

“The contractor got to the point where they can’t do any more work until the utilities are moved,” Olson said. The project as a whole is still on schedule. Asked why the utilities haven;t kept up with P&S, Olson said he could not speculate. He compared the situation to “”going to battle and maybe you overextend your supply lines.”

“In the grand scheme of things we’re still on time,” Olson said.

Initially estimated to cost $2.9 million, the project began in January. It is scheduled to take 15 months. It will result in a large roundabout at the intersection, one of the most crash-prone in Flagler, with six fatalities in 2016. “The roundabout will accommodate two travel lanes on northbound U.S. 1 and will include a bypass lane for southbound U.S. 1 traffic traveling through the intersection,” the project description states. “Both Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 will connect directly to U.S. 1. The project also includes drainage improvements, landscaping in the center of the roundabout and new lighting, as well as signing and pavement markings.”