A Woman Is Injured In 2-Vehicle, Roll-Over C rash at U.S. 1 and Education Way

A two-vehicle crash at U.S. 1 near Royal Palms Parkway sent a woman to the hospital in a trauma alert and shut down U.S. 1 southbound from Whiteview Parkway shortly after noon today.





Flagler County’s Fire Flight emergency helicopter was requested but couldn’t fly due to weather. The one victim in the crash, a woman officials said was in her earely 40s, was transported by ground to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The occupant of the other vehicle was not hurt.

The crash took place at 12:06 p.m. as a red SUV pulled out of Education Way, the road west of Royal Palms on U.S. 1. The woman at the wheel of a tan Chevy Tahoe was driving south on U.S. 1. It appears that one of the drivers violated the other’s right of way: which of the drivers did so isn’t yet clear. The red SUV t-boned the Tahoe. The Tahoe overturned and ended on its roof about 35 yards south of the impact zone, in the grass on the west shoulder. The driver of the Tahoe was at least partially ejected from the vehicle.

Rescuers from the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue treated the driver of the Tahoe before transport to Daytona Beach. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Bunnell Police Department were at the scene. The investigation was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Palm Coast Fire Police regulated traffic.

Roger’s Towing, the Bunnell tower, was clearing the scene of the two vehicles. The highway was expected to be re-opened shortly after 1 p.m.