Armed Suspect With Enough Pot for 500 Joints Crashes Car and Dives Into Canal to Evade Cop

Tyler Sweeney is a 22-year-old resident of Rainbow Lane in Palm Coast. His last year and a half approximates the trajectory of his car on Sunday night, which allegedly sped away from a cop, veered off Rae Drive not far from his home, crashed into an AT&T cable and wire box before Sweeney himself ran away from a cop: he was running away from his third arrest in 16 months.

According to a sheriff’s deputy, Sunday evening he ran through woods, jumped into a canal and swam across it to Raintree Circle.





The Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy who investigated the crash noticed the smell of pot at the scene. He searched the silver Chevrolet Malibu and inventoried the following: A black backpack on the floor of the front passenger seat with a mason jar containing pot, four Oxycodone pills, two bags of marijuana in the trunk, and a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside the spare tire compartment. The serial number of the gun had been removed, according to Sweeney’s arrest report. The weighed marijuana came out to 249 grams, or the equivalent of 541 joints. (A recent federal study estimated the average weight of a joint at 0.46 grams.)

Sweeney was later located at his home at 14 Rainbow Lane. He told a deputy he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, so when he saw a cop’s lights behind him, he got scared, because he did not have a valid driver’s license. That problem, however, was the least of it. He was arrested on seven charges, three of them felonies, including possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession with intent to sell, and possession of oxycodone. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and with driving on a knowingly suspended license.

“If you run from us, we’re going to find you so you might as well save your energy,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “In this case, this guy went to jail very tired and wet with more charges than if he had just stopped. Great work by our deputies in quickly apprehending him.”

Almost a year and a half ago he was pulled over on Palm Harbor Parkway and Coral Way and busted for carrying almost 20 grams of marijuana, less than two grams of hashish and drug paraphernalia. He was also in possession of a semi-automatic Glock 41 with a 24-round magazine he said did not belong to him, but that he kept for his safety. He did not face a gun charge. He entered into a pre-trial intervention agreement, which would, upon completion, have led to his charges being dropped. One of the charges was a third-degree felony.

Now that he has been re-arrested, that case has been re-opened, and the PTI may potentially be set aside, depending on the outcome of the new charges. He had in the meantime been arrested on a separate marijuana possession charge, to which he pleaded no contest. Adjudication was withheld.

Sweeney this afternoon was being held at the Flagler County jail on $12,000 bond.