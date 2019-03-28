8 Arrested, 10 Sought, All On Felony Charges in Latest Sweep of Suspected Drug Dealers in Flagler-Palm Coast

Flagler County sheriff’s deputies arrested seven people, served new charges on an eighth individual who was already in jail, and were seeking 10 more in a sweep focusing on alleged felon drug offenders, all of them accused of selling or trafficking drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, prescription drugs, cocaine and synthetic cathinone, or so-called bath salts, a relatively new entrant in the bazaar of drug dealing and abuse.





The arrests and warrants, conducted by the agency’s Special Investigations Unit, are the result of year-long operations that involved many undercover buys. In two cases, the suspects were believed to be dealing drugs at the homeless camp behind the Flagler County Public Library on Palm Coast Parkway, and were themselves homeless there. In another, a woman was believed to be sending mail laced with drugs to a sentenced inmate at the Flagler Jail. The operation over the past year netted the seizure of drugs valued at $15,000.

The operation underscores the changing nature of drug dealing and consumption, with heroin now having made a decisive come-back, according to Steve Brandt, the chief of detectives, with the combination of heroin and fentanyl continuing to cause overdoses in Flagler almost on a routine, daily basis (deputies used Narcan, used to restore a person;s breathing after experiencing an overdose, twice Monday alone), and with prescription drugs continuing to course through dealers’ hands.

Fourteen of those arrested or facing charges face the charge of unlawfully using a communication device, a third-degree felony. That means the individuals may have used a cell phone or texted as part of their suspected dealing.

“Selling drugs in Flagler County is one way to get our attention,” Sheriff Rick Staly told reporters in the county courthouse’s jury assembly room early this afternoon–the room the sheriff now uses as a makeshift location for events that would normally have taken place at his Sheriff’s Operations Center, which was evacuated last June because of suspected sick-building issues. Detectives, he said, “did a fantastic job on following up on all the leads in getting these poison peddlers off the streets.” Some of those leads were the result of residents following through on the “see something say something” initiative by notifying deputies of what they suspected was drug activity in their neighborhood.

Staly joined deputies starting before dawn this morning to round up suspects. Deputies, he said, “were compassionate but firm. Any time you knock on someone’s door early in the morning you never know what you’re going to encounter. I was on the scene of one arrest where the son of one of our arrestees actually ca,me to the door with a knife in his hands, and came within a very close distance of our deputies. Our deputies handled it phenomenally. Other agencies might have had a very different outcome. That’s just one of many encounters we had this morning.”

One of the more unusual cases involved some nine pieces of incoming mail intercepted by staff at the jail facility. The mail was addressed to George Wood, the felon 17 times over who was sentenced in two separate cases to 10 years and to 15 years in prison last year, and was transferred to state prison on Nov. 20. The letters were intercepted between March 20 and April 13, 2018. Evidence was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab, where analysts confirmed that the narcotic suboxone had been concealed in the envelopes’ seals. The lab also confirmed that the mail was allegedly sent by Samantha Bovino, a 26-year-old former Flagler Beach resident who’d spent a week at the jail in 2016 on a probation violation.

Bovino was still being sought today on charges of introducing contraband in an inmate facility, a felony. (She is no relation to Flagler Sheriff’s Chief Paul Bovino.)

Two other cases the sheriff noted were those of Tony Lanning and Gina Howard, both of whom had previous arrest records, both of whom had been homeless and living in the homeless camp behind the library. Howard, 23, was charged with selling heroin within 1,000 feet of a place where children gather, and Lanning was arrested on suboxone possession and selling a controlled substance.

Brandt said that while prescription drug trafficking is won due to the enforcement that began a few years ago, heroin continues to make a comeback/ “I would say it’s on the rise” in Flagler as in the rest of the nation, “to a point–not as extreme as other communities.”

The agency works its drug-trafficking cases throughout the year. We don;t always make an immediate arrest because we’re trying to work our way up to the higher dealers and see where it will take us,” the sheriff said. “It takes time to make these cases. We just felt that at this point we were ready to make these arrests. I will tell you that this is not the only operation that we’re doing, and that if you are a drug dealer in Flagler County and we didn’t get you this time, you’d better keep looking over your shoulder because we’ll get you the next time.”

The sheriff’s Office, frequently in cooperation with other regional and state agencies, periodically conducts this sort of sweeping drug arrests, with suspects ending up at the jail only to bail our shortly afterward, many of them as if through a revolving door. Notably though, while a third of those arrested or sought today had serious prior records and a third had minor records, the sheriff said a third of the individuals are what he called “a new generation” of suspected dealers.

The search for the remaining suspects continues. If anyone has information on the location of the fugitives not yet arrested, the sheriff’s office is asking for tips to be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. You may also send tips to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or by calling the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911.

The sheriff’s office provided the following list of suspects involved in today’s sweep:

1. Montana Altomare; Sale of Synthetic Cathinone and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

(Incarcerated)

2. Cody Bassett; Sale of a Substance in Lieu of a Controlled Substance

3. Jeffrey Blanchard; Sale of Cocaine (x2) and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

4. Samantha Bovino; Introduction of Contraband into the Inmate Facility

5. De’Vantell Cooper; Sale of Oxycodone and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

6. Reginald Darboux; Sale of Cocaine (Arrested 3/27/2019)

7. Victor Dove III; Sale of Oxycodone and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

8. Lawrence Evans; Sale of Heroin and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

9. Rondal Gibson; Sale of THC Oil and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

10. Gina Howard; Sale of Heroin within 1000 feet of a Public Park and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

11. Brandon Iasimone; Sale of THC Oil within 1000 feet of a Church and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

12. Steven Janvrin; Sale of Meth and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

13. Tony Lanning; Sale Synthetic Cathinone within 1000 feet of a Public Park. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

14. Daniel Leto; Sale of Cannabis within 1000 feet of a Public Park and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

15. Jaclyne McCort; Trafficking Oxycodone and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

16. Marcus Roller; Sale of Cannabis and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.

17. Anthony Savone; Sale of Cannabis and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)

18. Bryan Vernon; Sale of Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. (Arrested 3/27/2019)