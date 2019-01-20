No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Crash
With SUV at Belle Terre and SR100

| January 19, 2019

The motorcycle as it was getting ready to be towed from the scene at State Road 100 and Belle Terre Parkway this evening. (© FlaglerLive)

A Bunnell motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash with an SUV at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and State Road 100 shortly after 8 p.m. this evening (Jan. 19).


The motorcyclist appeared to have been critically injured at first, and Air One, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s emergency helicopter, was called in, landing at the intersection and taking the patient to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. By then, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the scene said, the motorcyclist had improved somewhat, but was still in serious condition. (Flagler County Fire Flight, the local emergency helicopter, goes out of service at 8 p.m.)

Westbound traffic on State Road 100 was shut down at the intersection, as was southbound traffic on Belle Terre past State Road 100, until a wrecking crew could clear the motorcycle from the scene just after 9 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. According to a trooper, a man with a passenger was at the wheel of an Isuzu Rodeo, driving west on State Road 100. He had a green arrow to make a left turn, to go south on Belle Terre. The motorcyclist was going east on 100. According to what the driver of the Rodeo told the trooper, the motorcyclist ran a red light, striking the front passenger side of the Rodeo.

The motorcycle ended up on its side in the intersection. The Rodeo stopped on the west shoulder of Belle Terre, a few feet south of SR100. The driver of the Rodeo and his passenger were not hurt, though the driver was shaken up.

Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Palm Coast Fire Department, Bunnell police and sheriff’s deputies all responded, along with FHP and the Palm Coast Fire Police, which regulated traffic around the intersection.

The motorcyclist struck the Isuzu Rodeo on its front, passenger side. (© FlaglerLive)

The motorcycle at the scene. (© FlaglerLive)

