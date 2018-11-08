Flagler Canvassing Board Prepares for Recount Sunday in Senate, Agriculture and Governor’s Race

The Flagler County Supervisor of Elections and the county’s canvassing board are preparing to report to work Sunday morning to conduct a machine recount almost certainly in two statewide races, possibly in three. Canvassing board members were informed of the Sunday meeting earlier today. They will discuss it further at the canvassing board meeting previously scheduled for this evening, when a count of some 60 provisional ballots is to take place.





Flagler Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart calls the recount, which will take up most of Sunday and may take two days, “historic.”

The race for U.S. Senate between incumbent Bill Nelson, a Democrat, and Rick Scott, a Republican, had Scott winning by 60,000 votes Tuesday night, at the end of Election Day. The margin has narrowed to less than 22,000 by this afternoon as more votes were still being counted in Democratic-rich Broward and Palm Beach counties, bringing the tally well below the 0.5 margin that by state law automatically triggers a recount (unless candidates decline one). A hand recount is triggered if the margin is below 0.25.

The race for Commissioner of Agriculture is even closer: as of this afternoon, Nikki Fried, the Democrat, had taken a 575-vote lead, after being behind on election night.

Andrew Gillum conceded to Ron DeSantis in the race for governor, when on election night he appeared to be losing by more than 70,000 votes. But the margin has kept narrowing since. By mid-afternoon today t was down to 38,515, according to the state Division of Elections’ website. That’s a 0.475 difference.

No local races in Flagler were close enough to require a recount.

The all-but-certain order for recounts must await a step first. “We need all 67 counties to report their first unofficial results,” Lenhart said. That includes all provisional ballots, which means that even Flagler hasn’t yet issued its unofficial results. It will do so after tonight’s canvassing board meeting. The statewide deadline is Saturday at noon. “Then the state can issue an order for a recount.”

Provisional ballots are those that were submitted by voters but that failed to meet certain voting requirements. The voter may not have had proper identification at the time, or there may have been issues with registration timelines. “The provisional ballot voters have 48 hours to give us any documents or evidence to support their eligibility before the canvassing board can make the decision either to support or reject those ballots, based on Florida law,” Lenhart said.

Military and other ballots from citizens overseas still have not been counted, and may take up to 10 days from election night to be counted.

The machine recount will take place at the Supervisor of Elections office in the Government Services Building after all machines are tested. Some 53,000 paper ballots have to be run through a machine. Election day ballots will be counted first, then early voting, then vote by mail, ballots, each group divided by precinct.

“Our scanner does 300 ballots per minute,” Lenhart said, “so theoretically it could do 18,000 in an hour, however there’s other things going on, we have to break them out by precinct, we don’t have a stack of 18,000, so there’s processing time in between.” She said it could possibly take more than a day. “We’d have to work a full eight-hour day, nothing but scanning to get everything done on Sunday. Maybe we can. I don’t know. We’ve never done a full-county recount.”

The full staff of the supervisor’s office will be there, along with members of the canvassing board, two of whom must be present at all times. The board consists of Lenhart, County Judge Melissa Moore Stens and county commissioners Charlie Ericksen. Alternates are Commissioner Bill O’Brien and former Commissioner Barbara Revels, who would be a stand-in for the judge. But it won’t be exciting work. There won’t be examinations of individual ballots.

“The machine is doing the counting, so there isn’t a lot of involvement, it’s pretty much just watching it happen,” Lenhart said. “If it moves to a manual recount then that’s when the canvassing board has more work to do.” And it appears that at least one race, possibly two, may require a hand recount.

Either way, don’t expect to get a running tally of the count, as on election night, when early votes and mail-in votes are usually announced first, then election-day votes are announced in batches. The results will be announced only at the very end of the entire process.

The second unofficial count is due by Nov. 15 statewide. The state could then order a hand recount of any ballot with over- or under-votes, that is, with more than one vote registered for the same race, or with no votes recorded.

“There’s a lot of interest in what we’re doing,” Lenhart said. “I plan to send out a press release when we know more, after our canvassing tonight, to make it as transparent as possible and invite people to come watch, because we’ve never done a statewide recount–I haven’t in my tenure in the office, in the past nine years we haven’t had a recount at all, so this will be kind of historic in our county, especially for the state. We haven’t had a statewide recount since 2000.” And that one was aborted, when the U.S. Supreme Court out an end to it and named George W. Bush president.