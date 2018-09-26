On Landonless Palm Coast Council, Members Push Back on Holland Attempt to Delay New Manager Hire

There was unanimity when Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland sought her colleagues’ support last week to fire Jim Landon, who’d managed the city for 11 years. There was significant pushback Tuesday when Holland sought to wait until late November, when two new council members will have been seated, before advertising for the next manager.





“The timing of this doesn’t make a lot of sense for me, for us, I don’t think, to begin the process without having the two council members on board to discuss, again, what kind of candidates are we looking for,” Holland said.

She was proposing to have Strategic Governmental Resources, the search firm the city hired months ago, to re-engage with existing and new council members before drafting a job description for the next manager, advertising it and generating applications.

Her colleagues–Vincent Lyon, Bob Cuff and Heidi Shipley; Nick Klufas was absent–didn’t see the need to wait. A discussion followed both lively and telling: for all of Holland’s leadership in firing Landon, three members of the council put her on notice that no single council member will be driving the replacement train. The two lawyers on the council (Lyon, who was appointed last spring, and Cuff), who usually speak much less than lawyers are wont to do, took over the discussion in this case, pressing for an immediate re-start of the process to hire the next manager.

The process started in effect 13 months ago, when Landon first intimated he would “retire” at some point. But it forcibly dragged to the rhythms of Landon’s tactical vagueness. Now that he’s out of the way, there’s appetite for a more earnest resumption of the process.

Bill Reischmann, the city attorney who until now had often seemed more like Landon’s attorney, noted that the search firm considers 15 weeks the “standard” timeframe of a search, to get a manager in place. That would have a new manager seated by mid-winter. Neither Reischmann nor anyone in the administration would have dared mention the 15-week timeline when Landon was at the table and council members themselves were speaking in terms of a year-long process or more.

“I was under the impression when I came on here that goals had already been set,” Lyon said of the council’s outlined job description for the next manager. “What we’re looking for, I thought this is pretty much already worked out and by a sitting, elected council. So putting it off longer and longer, I don’t see the advantage to that.” He said he was approached by one of the candidates–Eddie Branquinho–who told him to “get this over with” and not wait until he was on board (assuming he would be). Lyon said the position could be advertised soon. By the time the new council members are seated, they’d have their say in evaluating the applicants.

To Holland, sitting members have put their stamp on the job description. The same chance should be extended to the new members. “I don’t know what those council members’ priorities are going to be,” the mayor said, “and until we hear that as an elected body, that may change how that search firm puts out the messaging.”

“This sounds like you’re saying we did all this work almost a year ago, and then we just want to throw it out and wait until the next couple of meetings,” Lyon said, “because if you’ve already done all of that, why are we talking about doing it again?”

“We did not get that far as to write the ad,” Holland said.

Shipley cautioned that suggested that three of the four candidates running for the two open council seats would be novices to the process: it would be unfair to expect them to handle it all immediately after they’re seated. (The third is Jon Netts, who has gone through the process once before–hiring Landon.)

“I don’t want to drag our feet as a council but I don’t want to create an unnecessary sense of urgency” in the search, Cuff said, attempting a Solomonic approach. “We can have all the policies we want and have all the wonderful programs we want and we could turn Palm Coast into where the Jetsons live and have flying cars and parks out the wazzu, but ultimately the city manager in my opinion the single most important thing we, I am going to do in my term on the council.” He says he has no problem discussing the issue with new members on Nov. 20, but he agrees with Shipley that “expecting two people that have never served on a city council to show up for their first meeting and have their picture taken and be sworn in by Virginia and then immediately have, you know, thought out input to our search firm on what we’re looking for is a little ambitious.” Virginia Smith is the city clerk. “On the other hand I think we need to get the process started, so if we want to make that an agenda item on the 20th so that they can have their input, I take your position mayor.”

As far as the two new city council members go, Cuff said, “they will be seated in accordance with law and they’ll be here when they’re here. I don’t think we have to stand still until that happens.” But there’s no need to wait, he said. Whoever is seated in November will be “fully vested in the process” from that point on.

Using the argument that had so pleased Holland when he decided, after some hesitation, to join the vote to fire Landon, Lyon applied it to getting the search going: “If it’s going to happen, let’s just get it going. We know we’re doing it. Let’s do it.”

There was also disagreement between Cuff and Holland about how open the process would be. Cuff favors one-on-one meetings with the search firm, a throw-back to Landon’s penchant for secrecy whenever he could have it. Holland did not.

“Not to conceal anything from the public, I take your point on the optics,” Cuff said, “but I don’t think I’ve made any secret on what I’m looking for ain a city manager. I want the trains to run on time, and if the trains fly, swell, but there’s nuances to that.”

“It’s less transparent that way,” Holland said. “I prefer to have this open dialogue amongst all of us, sitting in a workshop setting where we’re openly discussing what we want to see in a city manager.”

In the end the council agreed that Holland would contact the search firm and report back next week on the likely timeline and how long a want-ad would be expected to circulate, with the understanding that there would be no need to wait until late November to start the search clock.

Beau Falgout, the interim city manager, was at the table–next to Reischmann–for the duration of the discussion, as Landon always was during discussions about his replacement, often chiming in and guiding the discussion–inappropriately so, in the view of several council members. Falgout spoke only briefly and only about the logistical assistance the administration could offer along the way.

He spoke more at length when talk turned to his status, and after Reischmann provided a long verbal brief about how to approach the interim contract, prompting verbal eye-rolling from the mayor: “You are a lawyer. Oh, my God,” Holland said. The substance of Reischmann’s disquisition is that Falgout will have his own contract and would return to his previous duties when a new manager is hired.

But once back in that former role, it’ll be entirely up to the new manager (assuming it’s not Falgout himself: he is likely to be in the running) to decide the fate of the deputy or that of anyone in the administration. More than a few resumes are likely to run off office copiers in the weeks ahead.

“My role has always been to transition this city to the next city manager, whoever that might be,” Falgout told the council, “whether it was retirement, or last week, there was termination, I am committed to this organization, to the employees, to the people and to the city council to help in that transition.” He asked for feedback from the council–which has been forthcoming–and “fair compensation” for his additional duties.

Two council members–Holland and Cuff, the two council members in attendance Tuesday who’ll still be on the council after the November election–spoke particular approval of Falgout, signaling at least the possibility that he has an inside track for the job.

Falgout was handpicked by Landon to be his successor last summer, and has largely been seen as a Landon shadow, but in a matter of days has sought to purposefully and clearly distance himself from the ex-manager–to come out of the shadow rather than be one–with immediate reversals from Landon ways: In accordance with council wishes, Falgout’s first workshop agenda was posted earlier and included complete background materials in ways Landon always prevented. And that agenda included a full presentation on one of the mayor’s priorities, the “Shop Local” initiative.

“I have great confidence in Beau, I have been impressed thus far,” Holland said. “I think you handled the change very appropriately and professionally.”

Cuff spoke of his confidence in the administration and in Falgout particularly, and all but invited him to be a contender for manager, “if he wants to apply for the full-time position.”