Escaped Pit Bull Attacks and Kills Chihuahua on Palm Coast’s Fortune Lane
FlaglerLive | September 17, 2018
A pit bull that escaped from its owner’s property attacked, mauled and killed a chihuahua Sunday evening (Sept. 16) on Fortune Lane in Palm Coast. The attacking dog is under investigation by Palm Coast Animal Control.
Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:15 p.m. to the area of 78 Fortune Lane. According to a sheriff’s report, Joseph Gage, a 59-year-old resident on the street who owned Paco, an 11-year-old chihuahua, told deputies he let Paco on a leash at around 9 p.m. He noticed his neighbor Kevin Bingham walking down the street as well. Bingham was looking for Emma, his gray, mid-sized pit bull. Emma had escaped from the yard at 88 Fortune Lane.
“Paco was outside on his leash when Emma appeared as if ‘from out of nowhere’ and attacked Paco,” according to the report. Gage tried to pick up Paco but the pit bull grabbed the chihuahua out of Gage’s arms “with her teeth and continued to attack the chihuahua.” Gage was finally able to pry the chihuahua from the pit bull’s teeth and brought him inside. Bingham took a hold of the pit bull and brought her back to his house. Paco soon died from “puncture wounds.”
Gage told deputies it wasn;t the first time Emma had escaped from the yard, nor was it the first time Emma had attacked Paco. But Bingham was perplexed. He did not dispute accounts of the attack: he’d been outside looking for the dog when he heard someone scream, and ran over only to see the attack unfolding. He said he took hold of Emma and apologized to Gage, but that “it was out of character for Emma to behave in such a way seeing that she has been socialized with other dogs at the nearby dog park, and also lives with another dog” at Bingham’s house, according to the report.
Palm Coast Animal Control was to investigate the case today. But Emma is not at risk of being declared a dangerous dog–at least not yet: Florida law gives local governments authority to declare a dog dangerous after it’s bitten a human being for the first time, un-provoked, but when other animals are involved, it may be declared dangerous when it has “more than once severely injured or killed a domestic animal while off the owner’s property.”
Unless the pit bull has another documented case of biting another animal, it won’t likely be declared dangerous. But it will have run out of room to err.
A Fortune Lane neighbor said there was another bite. Lydia Doyle said Emma attacked the chihuahua in spring, an attack that resulted in the dog having to be hospitalized. “I called animal control first thing in the morning,” she said. “Not only have I gone after that dog being at large after that first attack, but so did other volunteers, because we volunteer for animal control and the shelter.” She described the Sunday night attack as an “ambush” by the pit bull.
“The dog has gotten loose other times and had to be returned,” Doyle said. “I’m concerned because we have so many kids that walk through the neighborhood.” Animal control, she said, “did nothing to modify the behavior, to secure him.” Animal control did document the first bite, Doyle said.
This is why I carry a pistol. If your dog tries to attack me or my dog I will not hesitate to put your dog down
Nice try, leading with the pit propaganda there.
Caroline Coile, Ph.D., is the author of “Pit Bulls for Dummies,” and 2015 inductee into the Dog Writers Association of America Hall of Fame. In 2015 she announced, “I am the author of Pit Bulls for Dummies. I will not have another … When they were good, they were delightful; when they were bad, they were deadly.”
Pit Bull Rescue Central says, “Pit bulls… were bred to recognize other dogs as ‘prey.'” (Pit Bull Rescue Central. Breaking up a fight.)
The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) is a pro pit bull organization. They released this public statement in August 2017: “It is with great concern that the PBFSA is noticing an increase in the number of attacks by pit bull type dogs and pit bulls on other animals. These attacks are happening in public places, in people’s own gardens and even in the street… We cannot stress enough to the public, to breeders, to pit bull owners and to those rescuing these dogs, that no amount of socialisation or love can remove their genetics and their propensity for dog aggression and animal aggression…we can never change their genetic make up… Even the most dog friendly, relaxed pit bull often does show some kind of dog aggression sometime in its life.” (Pit Bull Federation of South Africa. Facebook post. 21 August 2017. )
Folks, it is wise to carry when you are walking, with or without your dog on a lease. And if someone’s loose dog comes in a menacing manner you can resolve the Problem. I would hate to have to dispatch someone’s pet, but I WILL NOT let that animal attack me or my pet, and I would NOT hesitate to defend myself against a menacing dog, Especially a larger one, such as a Pit bull Terrier. Let alone the feral hogs, bear, and bobcat, that roam Palm Coast.
The owner should be charged with negligence
Those loving,harmless Pit Bulls are at it again.
Why is it this dog Emma who has attacked and killed considered not to dangerous, Council Member Nick Klufas in laws dog attacked a man walking his dog on the street 2 yrs ago and the stress caused the man to have a heart attack and die 3 days later and Klufas in laws dog wasn’t considered to be dangerous and then you have Cooper the dog who was provoked and protected his family on his property did NOT kill anyone or animal and is considered to be dangerous and to be destroyed. Now….does this all make sense to anyone?! Is the City of Palm Coast picking and choosing on what dog is considered dangerous
The owner is responsible for his dog getting loose and attacking other living things. The owner needs to prove that he has done improvements on his property that can give reasonable assurances that the neighborhood is safe and that the dog can’t get loose, If, despite that, Emma gets loose and attacks again, she needs to be sent to a place that knows how to deal with dangerous animals or, ultimately (and, sadly) be put down.
Neighbors: do not let this fly. Prevent more victims! Do not stop exerting pressure on animal control u til the dog is declared dangerous according to the law. Go to town meetings with all the proof you can, demand they follow the law. Make a stink. Future victims are counting on you.