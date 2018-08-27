FlaglerLive | August 27, 2018
The Live Interviews
Flagler County CommissionGreg Hansen (Rep., Dist. 2)
Abby Romaine (Rep., Dist. 2)
Nate McLaughlin (Rep., Dist. 4)
Joe Mullins (Rep., Dist. 4)
Flagler School BoardJanet McDonald (Dist. 2)
John Fischer (Dist. 2)
Carl Jones (Dist. 2)
Trevor Tucker (Dist 4).
Paul Anderson (Dist. 4)
The Candidates on ESE
Palm Coast City CouncilEddie Branquinho (Seat 2)
Corinne Hermle (Seat 2)
John Tipton IV (Seat 2)
