Sheriff’s Office Completes Evacuation as Length of Nomadic Exile Remains Uncertain
FlaglerLive | June 16, 2018
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center at 901 East Moody Boulevard was completely evacuated as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
The move began with the east side of the building on Monday and concluded with the executive offices on Friday. Sheriff Rick Staly and his executive staff were the final tenants to vacate the building, leaving offices on the west side of the building that had largely been spared the effects of apparent sick-building syndrome that led to more than two dozen employees to file claims related to health problems in the past two months. The Sheriff has left the building.
While air quality testing was completed and measures taken to address mold problems found in two rooms, earlier this year, four affected employees who’d been allowed to relocate temporarily continued to suffer from symptoms after re-entry to the building. The return or worsening of employees’ symptoms caused Staly to request more extensive testing by the county. He ordered a complete move out of the building until the building can be deemed safe.
County Administrator Craig Coffey agreed to conduct a second round of testing. That took place this week. ESI, an environmental firm hired by the county, did the work.
Staly also hired a medical doctor to review all claims and medical reports in hopes to identify a potential link. “This profession is dangerous enough from criminals,” Staly said. “My employees should not have to live in fear of their workplace causing them illnesses. I want to thank the Flagler County Administrator, the Board of County Commissioners, the County’s IT staff, Heidi Petito and her staff, and all of the employees of the County and the Courthouse for assisting us and welcoming us into our temporary accommodations. We are hopeful for a swift resolution to this issue.”
The Sheriff’s Investigative Services Division, Records Unit, Seniors versus Crime Unit, and Community Policing Command Staff have relocated to the first floor of the county courthouse. A Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Officer will staff the front desk. The second floor will house the Governmental Affairs and Volunteers Manager, Human Resources, Business Services, Accreditation, Public Affairs and General Counsel. The Sheriff, Undersheriff, and Victims’ Advocates are located on the third floor.
The Training Unit, Purchasing Unit, Crime Scene Investigators, and Evidence Unit have relocated to the Jail Administration Building. The Jail Admin building is located at 1002 Justice Lane in Bunnell. All email addresses and phone numbers for all agency personnel will remain the same.
It is unknown at this time when Sheriff’s Office employees will be able to move back into the Sheriff’s Operations Center or the long-term outcome.
Well that stay was short lived ! I would like to know what firm did the inspection of the building and gave the ok move right in …all’s ok ……
To try and renovate an abandoned Hospital, when the main frame of said building is nearing the end of its normal lifespan, is at best poor judgment and false economy and at the worst a criminal act where by public funds were expended to purchase and renovate a run down dilapidated building such as this not for the good of the taxpayer, but for the profiting of the public officials who made and voted for the deal. Dig Deeper folks, much more to this story I’m afraid.
Whos idea was is it to buy this infested building ? Hmm. I think they should test the quality of life in the Jail itself, i have heard of the dirtiness and infections from that place. Lets make sure our fellow guys n gals are being properly taken care of while locked up.
Yes, dig deeper and “follow the money”.
Many a Flagler Commissioner stated publicly…” This building has GOOD BONES ”
What happened ? The Flagler BOCC built a new JAIL for the criminals and renovated on the cheap a known vertical junkyard. The question to dig in on is , WHY ?
This March Rufallo and I made a presentation to the Florida DEP at their regional HQ after going to Tallahassee to ask for a sit down with the DEP Commissioner. In April 2018 the Flagler BOCC was FINED the MAXIMUM allowed by the Florida DEP. for DEMOTION WITHOUT PERMIT of the 21,000 sq ft. four old hospital wings at the new Sheriff HQ. Two Hundred Eleven truckloads of those…” GOOD BONES ” !
Very happy are Deputies are now out of harms way.
Much more to come.
Dennis McDonald