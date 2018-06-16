Sheriff’s Office Completes Evacuation as Length of Nomadic Exile Remains Uncertain

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center at 901 East Moody Boulevard was completely evacuated as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.





The move began with the east side of the building on Monday and concluded with the executive offices on Friday. Sheriff Rick Staly and his executive staff were the final tenants to vacate the building, leaving offices on the west side of the building that had largely been spared the effects of apparent sick-building syndrome that led to more than two dozen employees to file claims related to health problems in the past two months. The Sheriff has left the building.

While air quality testing was completed and measures taken to address mold problems found in two rooms, earlier this year, four affected employees who’d been allowed to relocate temporarily continued to suffer from symptoms after re-entry to the building. The return or worsening of employees’ symptoms caused Staly to request more extensive testing by the county. He ordered a complete move out of the building until the building can be deemed safe.

County Administrator Craig Coffey agreed to conduct a second round of testing. That took place this week. ESI, an environmental firm hired by the county, did the work.

Staly also hired a medical doctor to review all claims and medical reports in hopes to identify a potential link. “This profession is dangerous enough from criminals,” Staly said. “My employees should not have to live in fear of their workplace causing them illnesses. I want to thank the Flagler County Administrator, the Board of County Commissioners, the County’s IT staff, Heidi Petito and her staff, and all of the employees of the County and the Courthouse for assisting us and welcoming us into our temporary accommodations. We are hopeful for a swift resolution to this issue.”

The Sheriff’s Investigative Services Division, Records Unit, Seniors versus Crime Unit, and Community Policing Command Staff have relocated to the first floor of the county courthouse. A Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Officer will staff the front desk. The second floor will house the Governmental Affairs and Volunteers Manager, Human Resources, Business Services, Accreditation, Public Affairs and General Counsel. The Sheriff, Undersheriff, and Victims’ Advocates are located on the third floor.

The Training Unit, Purchasing Unit, Crime Scene Investigators, and Evidence Unit have relocated to the Jail Administration Building. The Jail Admin building is located at 1002 Justice Lane in Bunnell. All email addresses and phone numbers for all agency personnel will remain the same.

It is unknown at this time when Sheriff’s Office employees will be able to move back into the Sheriff’s Operations Center or the long-term outcome.