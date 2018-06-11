Flagler Schools’ Problem Solvers Claim Two 1st Places Among 6 Trophies at International Competition
FlaglerLive | June 11, 2018
Flagler County School Board member Andy Dance filed the following report from this weekend’s annual international competition of problem solvers in Wisconsin:
Eighty-two students from the Flagler County School District participated in various Future Problem Solving Program International Conference competitions this weekend at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse.
Students from Bunnell Elementary, Rymfire Elementary, Indian Trails Middle School, Buddy Taylor Middle School and Flagler Palm Coast High School participated in a wide variety competitions and activities during the four days of competition and celebration. Our students competed against, and with, student from forty FPS affiliates that encompass nine countries (Australia, China, France, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Georgia, Singapore, Turkey, USA) and 29 U.S. states.
I am very proud of our students for their efforts. Just getting an invitation to International competition is quite the accomplishment and every student can be proud of their efforts and for being exceptional ambassadors for their school, our school district and the State of Florida. This year reinforced the fact that competing against intelligent and well-coached students from across the globe is a tough task.
Our Flagler Schools coaches are amazing and dedicated educators. They inspire and train our students to reach beyond what they think is attainable. This trip provides our students a life changing experience to compete at an international level and to meet, and work with, peers from across the United States and the world.
These students wouldn’t have this opportunity without the support of the volunteers that traveled with the students and the support of the community that donated to help fund traveling expenses. The FPS students, parents and coaches are so thankful for the support of the Flagler School District and our community.
The following is a list of winners from the 2018 FPSPI International Conference:
International Scenario Writing
3rd Place Champion – Senior Division
Liying Wu
Flagler Palm Coast High School
Coaches: Diane Tomko, Caitlyn Hutsell, Sarah Reckenwald
Scenario Performance
1st Place Champion – Senior Division
Katia Martynuk
Flagler Palm Coast High School
Coaches: Diane Tomko, Caitlyn Hutsell, Sarah Reckenwald
Scenario Team Writing
3rd Place – Middle Division
Hope Romaine
Indian Trails Middle School
Coach: Jenifer Colindres
Community Problem Solving :
Civic, Cultural & Human Services Division
3rd Place -Middle Division
Project “Determined to Diminish Delinquency”
Thomas Carson Canady, Corbin Leonard, Jack Petocz, Kaleb Stevens & Sadeith Tarr
Indian Trails Middle School
Coach: Jenifer Colindres
Community Problem Solving:
Education Division
2nd Place – Senior Division
Project “L.E.A.D. (Love, Engage And Direct) Children”
Julia Hok, Katherine Bereznicki, Katherine Espinoza, Danielle Stoughton, Zameena Phillips, Sara Barnes & Lischna Castor
Flagler Palm Coast High School
Coaches: Diane Tomko, Kayla Dance, Caitlyn Hutsell, Sarah Reckenwald
MAGIC Team Writing
1st Place – Middle Division
Michael Mwaura
Indian Trails Middle School
Coach: Jennifer Colindres
Special recognitions go out to Allie Marino, Flagler Palm Coast High School, for carrying the Florida state flag (dressed in a lovely pink flamingo outfit) during the opening Procession of States, and Janine Jao, Flagler Palm Coast High School, for announcing a portion of the awards ceremony. Both ladies represented FPCHS, Flagler Schools and the State of Florida with grace and professionalism.
Note: Watch the First Place Scenario Performance by FPCHS’s Katia Martynuk by clicking this link and forwarding to 30:30 in the presentation here.