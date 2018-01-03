For Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, it was not a quiet holiday weekend: there was the odd case of a man seeking to electrocute his wife, a simple traffic stop that ended in the re-arrest on numerous charges of a young felon freshly out of state prison, a car chase that resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, one of whom alleged to be a repeat offender keen on car thefts.





And because it was a holiday weekend and New Year’s Eve, there was a lot of drinking, therefore a lot of drunk driving arrests: nine in all by sheriff’s deputies alone, with a total of 1,249 traffic stops (not counting stops by the Florida Highway Patrol and the county’s two police departments).

For all that, there were no actual violent crimes reported aside from the unceasing number of domestic violence cases and subsequent arrests of alleged perpetrators who seem to have no more regard for their victims than they do the calendar.

But there was a distinctive spike in the sort of policing deputies are least equipped to handle, but have been handling with increasing frequency over the years because no one else will even though such cases take deputies out of their beats and often out of the county: Mental health issues and Baker Acts, the usually involuntary psychiatric confinement of individuals who threaten to harm themselves or others.

There were 10 such Baker Acts over the four-day holiday weekend, an unusually high number. And there was one suicide, capping a year that saw one of the highest (but not the highest) number of suicides in the county’s history.

Baker Acts are a reflection of the county’s needs for mental health services, needs that are largely unmet despite recurring calls by county, police and mental health officials to improve matters. These same officials, who gather monthly at the Public Safety Coordinating Council, have made mental health a priority in recent months. But mental health services are driven in large part by state funds, which have been scarce.

There’s been some local improvements, at least in matters of process, if not quite in actual services: thanks to a grant and starting three years ago year, deputies have been able to bring their Baker Act wards to Bunnell’s Vince Carter Sanctuary, where Stewart Machman Behavioral Health has a so-called Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU), from where individuals are then either treated, released, or taken to Halifax hospital’s psychiatric unit for further observation. Until then, deputies were required to drive individuals to Halifax every time, thus pulling them out of their beat for several hours. They still have to do that at certain times.

Local officials often talk of mental health issues and numbers in the abstract. The weekend’s numbers compel a closer look at the human toll behind the numbers. The following run-down of weekend incidents is a reflection of the variety of challenges deputies faced on the mental health beat, starting with the suicide.

Craig Laing’s ex-girlfriend knew something had gone wrong at his home at 153 Bimini Lane in Bunnell when she couldn’t hear Laing’s dog. Laing, 56, had made an electronic posting on New Year’s Eve that worried his mother: he was threatening to harm himself and his dog. His mother reached his ex-girlfriend and his most current girlfriend, imploring them both to check on him.

His ex had gone there with a friend, a 44-year-old resident of nearby Haw Creek Road. He managed to get into the house through the back kitchen window. He found Laing on his bed. A revolver was on the ground. Laing had apparently shot his dog, which was on the floor near him, then shot himself, according to the report.

After deputies surveyed the scene the department’s investigative division was called in, as was a crime scene investigator and, later, the medical examiner and a county animal control officer. Depending on when it took place—the sheriff’s report places the incident as happening anytime between the 31st and the 1st—it was either the 21st suicide of last year, or the first of 2018.

Laing had been living at the mobile home on Bimini Lane—owned by his mother since 2000—for many years.

On Dec. 28 around noon, a 17 year old upset over a driver’s license was angry enough to punch a hole through the wall at his grandmother’s Palm Coast house, prompting his grandmother to call authorities. He left the house, and it took deputies 40 minutes to search and find him, and Baker Acting him.

On Dec. 29 just after 5 p.m. a 19-year-old resident of Pleasant Lane in Palm Coast, who has a prior history of violence, was being physically violent toward his sister and cussing out his parents, who wanted him Baker Acted. He was refusing to take his prescribed medication and was threatening to harm family members, meeting the criteria for psychiatric confinement.

On Dec. 29 at 9:20 p.m., a 23-year-old resident of Renshaw Drive was Baker Acted after he initiated a call to 911: he was home alone, he said he was hearing voices telling him to hurt or hang himself, and he wanted help. When deputies arrived he told them he wished to be Baker Acted voluntarily. He was.

The morning of Dec. 30, before 7, 911 dispatchers received a call about a 30-year-old man who was “acting crazy.” The homeowners at a house on Bunnell’s Tangerine Avenue (in Daytona North, or the Mondex), had taken him in four or five months ago, but more recently the 30-year-old had been speaking of voices he was hearing in his head—voices to which he would then direct his threats. When deputies made contact with him, he was talking to himself and did not seem in control of his faculties (or of himself physically), continuing to make threats at the voices and to threaten to harm himself.

At 2 p.m. on Dec. 30 Flagler’s 911 dispatchers got a call about a 33-year-old woman in the area of Forest Park Street in Bunnell who was threatening to harm herself. According to her friend, who reported the issue to authorities, she’d said she was better off dead because no one cared about her, and she could just disappear. She had been extremely upset since her mother’s death, according to a deputy’s report on the incident. She herself denied making such statements, but due to her friend’s statements, she met the criteria for a Baker Act and was taken to the Vince Carter Sanctuary. On the way, she told a deputy that she had not had a meal in three days.

The same day at close to 7 p.m. a 23-year-old woman was reported by a business on State Road 100 in Palm Coast to be “asking everyone for a ride-then said she was having suicidal thoughts. She said she was homeless, living on the streets. She was Baker Acted.

Just before 8 p.m. a 46-year-old man on Palm Coast’s Ewing Place told deputies that he wanted medical assistance after suffering what he’d initially reported as a sever anxiety attack. He was on various medications and was taking then. But he then told a deputy that he’d previously had thoughts of harming himself. He was taken to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach under Baker Act criteria just before 9 p.m.

At close to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, a 20-year-old Palm Coast man called 911 to report that he’d been assaulted by his mother, claiming she’d punched him and was keeping him from leaving the house. But after an investigation deputies concluded that no such violence had occurred, though the 20 year old was severely intoxicated. He would not say whether he had taken his medication with the alcohol. Deputies determined that he’d pose a threat to himself if he were not treated, and Baker Acted him.

Just before midnight and the new year, the 911 center got a report of a 13-year-old who’d left her house on foot. The caller was a parent who sounded intoxicated, according to dispatch notes. Deputies found the girl in the area of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway in palm Coast. She was uncooperative but not combative, though she made statements that led deputies to believe she could be a threat to herself. She was taken to Halifax hospital.

The evening of New Year’s Day, Walmart personnel reported to 911 that a 70-year-old woman had been in a store bathroom for two hours, drinking wife. Store personnel reported that she had been shoplifting items, and appeared very confused, but that they were not interested in pressing charges: the woman’s family members informed deputies that the woman could be in the beginning stages of dementia. She was secured and Baker Acted.

There were no Baker Acts in the first full 24-hour period after the end of the last shift on Jan. 1.