Free “Storm Spotters” Class On May 20 At Emergency Operations Center

Flagler County Emergency Services and the National Weather Service will host a free Skywarn Storm Spotter class on May 20.





Ben Nelson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, will teach the class that will begin at 6 p.m. It will provide attendees the knowledge to become a part of a nationwide network of volunteers who support local emergency management and the National Weather Service by recognizing and reporting severe weather.

“It is so important for our community to have well-trained volunteers, because it helps improve weather reports and allows us to better prepare and protect our community,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “The class takes less than 2 hours to complete.”

Students will learn about storm formation and structure, and how to identify and report severe weather.

“Storm spotter reports from Flagler County to the National Weather Service have included: waterspouts, hail, wall clouds, flooding, and even developing tornadoes before they could by detected by weather radar,” said Emergency Management Specialist Bob Pickering.

Registration is required, and can be done by visiting www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and selecting Volunteering and Training from the menu, or by emailing [email protected] or calling 386-313-4250.

Emergency Management encourages our residents to stay informed about significant weather and other emergencies by signing up for ALERTFlagler at http://www.FlaglerCounty.gov/ALERTFlagler

To stay up to date with the latest information from Flagler County Emergency Management, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and by liking and following FlaglerEOC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.