At Forum, Scott Spradley Cruises as Rick Belhumeur and R.J. Santore Battle for Flagler Beach Commission Seat

The two incumbents and a challenger vying for two seats on the Flagler Beach City Commission in the March 3 election showed pronounced contrasts in personalities, styles and, to a lesser extent, policy, as they appeared at the Woman’s Club forum Tuesday evening.
The event underscored why the election is a two-way race between incumbent Rick Belhumeur and challenger R.J. Santore, with incumbent Scott Spradley’s reelection all but assured.
Spradley’s command of city issues, his clarity, his serious but unassuming demeanor, all on display Tuesday, and the 71 Saturday town halls he’s hosted since his landslide election in 2023–more town halls than all 37 of Flagler County’s current elected officials’ town halls combined since 2023–make him one of the most effective and engaged elected officials in the county. His constituency is solid, his detractors, if he has any, hard to detect.
An attorney, Spradley frequently spoke to the crowd of a few dozen as if he were addressing a jury and he was making his case. He made it, personably and with command, always shading his exaggerations or mischaracterizations with legally defensible qualifiers, as when he insisted that annexation–the most recurring topic of the evening–was necessary as a hedge against Palm Coast. The claim that Palm Coast was about to annex the two sides of John Anderson Highway has never been substantiated beyond Flagler Beach officials’ own claims. Palm Coast officials have denied it. (A FlaglerLive request to city officials last April for such proof produced one email by the developer’s attorney that referred to the development, but not to annexation.)
Belhumeur, a builder, came off as he does at commission meetings: surly and more ill at ease than he is in person, but with his ears to the ground and a justifiable claim, now that Jane Mealy has been off the commission for a year, that he is its institutional memory. He is running for a fourth three-year term. He created more distance between himself and the audience–as did Santore on several occasions–by reading prepared notes and relying too much on defending a past résumé of those nine years than on projecting fresh ideas for the next three. But he got the only applause of the evening when he huffed at the Margarita Hotel slipping by city staffers a higher-than-allowed fourth floor.
Conversely, Santore–a vice president in his family’s storied fireworks business–easily critiqued the commission’s past actions, most of them done deals, but did not lay out a clear case for his candidacy other than that he would seek to restore referendums for large annexations, though none is either contemplated or possible anymore, and he would strive to protect the city’s charm, an obligatory promise by every candidate likely going back to the day Charles Lindbergh touched down on the city’s sands.
The policy differences were principally between Santore on one side and Belhumeur and Spradley on the other.
Santore, who on a few occasions criticized “outsiders that come and tell us what we need,” had no problem playing the outsider to differentiate himself from those he’s trying to unseat. He opposed the scrapping of the ordinance that had required referendums for large annexations, opposed the sale of the city’s Ocean Palm Golf Club, was critical of the annexations of Veranda Bay and Summertown, the sister developments on either side of John Anderson Highway, was critical of the years it took to get a new sewer plant funded, and spoke of a city’s small-town charms under threat, again from “outsiders” building up.
In one of the few surprises of the night, Santore got a surprise second from Spradley on restoring the annexation referendum. Spradley had supported repealing it. Without the repeal, Veranda Bay and Summertown could not have been annexed without a referendum, since either annexation’s acreage exceeded 5 percent of the city’s existing land mass.
“I also think it should come back,” Spradley said, before downplaying what opposition there’d been to repealing the referendum requirement. (There was not a groundswell, but members of the public who addressed the commission were sharply opposed to repeal.) “I would also be inclined to restore that right to the citizens.”
Then again, just as Santore had the luxury of criticizing past actions without the risk of casting his open votes, Spradley likely knows that restoring the 5 percent rule is largely symbolic, now that the city has little else to gobble up even if it wanted to.
Belhumeur is not so inclined. He had pushed for the repeal. “I remember vividly the reason why we did that. It’s because, by doing that, we were able to stop Palm Coast from annexing that property, which would give us control over the property and keep us from staring at seven-story buildings across the river,” he said. “ This would give us control, and it was our last, last chance at any sizable annexation, because everything else is taken up by Palm Coast.”
That was an exaggeration. Palm Coast’s residential zoning limits heights to 35 feet, and as noted earlier, Palm Coast’s annexation designs were not documented. But even Spradley agreed with Belhumeur on that score. “I’m not saying that was a bad decision,” Spradley said of the referendum repeal, “because I know at the time that we voted to do that we had information that we felt was rock solid concrete, and that was that if the city of Flagler Beach did not annex in Veranda Bay, Palm Coast would, without fail, that that was that was presented to us as fact.”
Spradley claimed, incorrectly, that “we’ve seen nothing but continued development” from Palm Coast. The current Palm Coast City Council has shown no interest in development or annexation. It has not approved a single new development. (It approved, on first reading, the expansion of a development from 58 to 71 houses on Tuesday, but with numerous conditions that make second reading success nowhere near guaranteed.) What developments are visible were previous councils’ approvals.
All three candidates agreed that the recently approved $47.5 million plan for a new sewer plant was atrociously overdue and three times the cost of the original plan. Spradley called it “a big fail” on the commission’s part, agreeing with Belhumeur’s blame of previous and changing city managers (there’s been three since the original sewer plant proposal), but laying the blame mostly on the commission.
Citing what he referred to as the “water wars” agreement, Santore said the Summertown/Veranda Bay developer “can contribute quite a bit more” to the sewer plant. Santore was confusing matters: the water wars agreement of almost two decades ago between the county, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach drew boundary lines for utility services but did not mandate that a developer in any jurisdiction build this or that utility plant. Bobby Ginn, the original developer of what became Veranda Bay under new ownership, had pledged to build a plant.
That pledge was replaced by the city’s pledge to provide utility services and the development’s pledge to buy all of the city’s recycled water. Even if the developer had contributed a share of he cost for the sewer plant, that share would, by law, have had to be offset by utility impact fee credits, revenue the city would no longer get. Flagler Beach will now be getting that impact fee revenue, should annexation be finalized.
All three candidates agreed that infrastructure, particularly stormwater infrastructure and the city’s “rotten pipes,” as Spradley put it, are the main challenge ahead. But responses faltered over proposals of a financially viable solution as all three candidates to one extent or another claimed Veranda Bay and Summertown would pay not only for the cost of their own growth, but could yield a surplus that the city could use to invest in its present infrastructure.
That is largely wishful thinking, as Bunnell and Palm Coast have proven over the last few decades. Each city claimed, when approving large new developments–Grand Reserve in Bunnell, innumerable developments in Palm Coast, not to mention thousands of so-called “infill” lots in the old ITT-platted segments of the city–that the approvals would help keep taxes low and limit utility costs. Neither has proven true, with Palm Coast last year approving a historic, sharp utility rate increase and this year approving a $340 million bond issue to finance half a billion worth of utility improvements in a city with rotting pipes, too.
Belhumeur went as far as claiming that the new developments along John Anderson Highway could yield a separate fund to help with the city’s infrastructure. The claim was in the league of what Santore had joked about at the beginning of the forum: “Unfortunately, I had to remove the campaign promise that my daughter has been telling everyone, that if I win, there will be free ice cream for all.” Belhumeur kept making the promise. But Santore, too, claimed that “growth should pay for growth.”
Spradley, however, raised the prospect of a bond should revenue from the new developments prove lacking.
While Santore agreed that infrastructure is a huge challenge, the biggest challenge, he said, is “the amount of outside interest and outsiders that come and tell us what we need, what we’re underserved, when I feel like we’ve all came here and chosen to live here for what Flagler Beach truly is, and so my goal is to help protect that as long as I can.” It was an oddly parochial if not inaccurate thing to say about a town populated in large part by people who were “outsiders” a few years ago, including members of the commission. Santore did not define “outsiders.”
There were questions about taxes, public safety and accountability, all of which were answered in standard ways (no candidate ever speaks in favor of higher taxes, less accountability or not prioritizing public safety). Curiously, there were no questions about beach management and renourishment, except for one question directed at Santore.
“I have not seen anything on your opinion about beach restoration,” went the question, as it was read by the moderator, Joann Soman. “Since you are endorsed by Kim Carney, who thinks the beach should be financed by Flagler Beach residents only, what is your standing on this?”
Kim Carney is a county commissioner and former Flagler Beach city commissioner. It is not accurate to say that Carney wants Flagler Beach residents alone to pay for beach protection: she currently favors general fund and tourism tax dollars contributing to the effort, and has supported state and federal grants doing so. But she has pushed for what Flagler Beach commissioners have opposed–a special levy on Flagler Beach residents for beach protection, called a municipal service tax unit, or MSTU, which commissioners say would disproportionately burden city residents an businesses. Carney is also responsible, along with County Commissioners Leann Pennington and Pam Richardson, for opposing raising the sales tax for beach protection, an opposition that derailed the county’s plan to fund a comprehensive beach-protection plan for many years.
The question’s validity, however, was in ferreting out Santore’s position on the matter, since Belhumeur’s and Spradley’s are well known: they had supported the sales tax plan, and supported flat fees for Flagler Beach residents, but not a separate tax.
“I believe that we need a lot of help restoring our beach, and I have talked with Commissioner Carney more than once about the beach renourishment,” Santore said. “There was a plan in place when Heidi [Petito] presented it as county manager that I agreed with at the time. But unfortunately, the reality is three county commissioners disagree with that plan. They have to come forward with another plan, and I hope that plan comes soon.”
There has been no new plan.
Belhumeur summed up his candidacy as a vote for experience. “Experience does matter, absolutely,” he said. “Institutional knowledge matters. I’ve been around for a couple of decades and watching things happen and or not happen,” especially with a relatively new city leadership and department heads. “That perspective helps ensure continuity, stability and informed decision making as the city moves forward. Local government works best when experience and new ideas work together. Institutional knowledge and experience cannot be replaced.”
In his closing, Santore said: “I’ve spent my career helping run a family business that’s been here for generations. When you do that, you learn to plan for the long term, live within your means and to treat people fairly, because your reputation and your community matter. I believe in supporting local, family owned businesses because they’re the backbone of Flagler Beach. This isn’t a stepping stone for me. This is my home.”
Spradley closed with the self-assurance of a candidate who knows he can flatter his competitors. Santore’s interest in city issues emerged in large part through recurring attendance at Spradley’s town halls, enough that at one point Spradley told him he should run for public office. “But RJ, I didn’t mean to run against me,” Spradley said.
“Why should you vote for me?” he had asked in his opening statement. “Why? I am one of you. We have a large retirement community. I’m not retired yet, but that’s where I’m headed. I want things to be fit here for a retired person. I’m still working. I work downtown, so I have a very high interest in the downtown area, that includes parking, that includes what’s happening with the pier. I’m very interested in that. I’m a family man.” He referred to his new wife. “I want to come off this commission after this term that is after this coming term, hopefully and being able to live in a community that I helped protect, helped keep the budget in line and help make better for our future residents.”
Comments
chris conklin says
give me sprawled number the tooth fairy. it will be a better commission.
Lance Carroll says
Looks like Chris Conkling should consider a nap before he strokes the keys.
CarneyMustGo says
I was an Santore supporter until this event – when arguably the best question of the evening came and someone asked what the biggest issue was facing the future of Flagler Beach. Both Spradley and Belhumeur emphatically said it was infrastructure; Santore said it was parking…
This really showed me how important the experience of the incumbents can be and now has me thinking that Santore should probably serve on a special city board or two, such as PARB, before tries his hand at being a commissioner.
I think he’s a great guy, really. I just don’t think he’s ready for the dias. He should spend the year learning and replace Cooley in ‘27.
Jennifer Marie says
Were you in the same forum as me? He clearly stated at that point that taking away the citizen referendum was the biggest issue and had addressed infrastructure as well prior to that question (almost an hour into the meeting), but since he already had spoken at length on that issue, he addressed the parking situation which is a major concern to local businesses and residents. If you want something done about infrastructure, don’t look to our current commission. They’ve had plenty of time to do something about it and haven’t. Santore mentioned that the wastewater treatment plant can’t even handle what we would need. There is no realistic plan for the growth they voted for.
CarneyMustGo says
Oh, yeah. Thanks for reminding me about the wastewater plant, where Santore is telling people the wrong numbers. The new plant (post expansion) is going to have far more capacity than the current growth proposal. Not I nor anyone else know from where Santore is getting his numbers, because he didn’t get them from the presentations given to the commission by the contractors.
R.J. Santore says
I’ll correct myself on your point. When I referenced 1 MGPD at at the forum, I mixed up that capacity number and I appreciate being held to that standard.
But the larger point stands. The developer’s own presentation to the commission shows projected wastewater demand for current Flagler Beach, Summertown, and Veranda Bay totaling 2.3 Million Gallons Per Day. The new 46.3 million wastewater treatment plant we just approved is only expandable to 2.0 million gallons per day. That’s a 300,000 gallon per day shortfall before Summertown is even fully built out.
We’re constructing a facility that will handle 1.5 MGPD. It can be expanded to 2.0 MGPD, but how much will that cost to expand and when? So the question I think residents deserve an answer to is: are we going to need another multi-tens of million dollar facility before we’ve even paid off the one we just committed to?
Again, these numbers aren’t mine. They came from the developer’s presentation to the commission. I’d encourage anyone to review them.
I respect your decision to post anonymously, but I’d welcome the change to have this conversation directly. Come see me at First Friday tonight!
Oceanside says
“these numbers aren’t mine. They came from the developer’s presentation to the commission. ”
Thank goodness! We all know we can trust developers. Belshe has certainly never told a lie. No conflict of interest here.
Rick Gil says
Experience of an incumbent is not always a positive asset, sometimes experience means past mistakes. From someone who was present at the meeting, when the question was asked about the biggest issue facing Flagler Beach, Santore touched on multiple issues, starting with infrastructure, restoring citizens referendum and lastly parking. If you chose not to vote for him, that’s your right, but it’s important to report on the facts.
Santore is an example of why we encourage citizens to get involved in our city politics, and he certainly has our vote!
OP says
I agree with your perspective.
During the meeting, I found Mr. Spradley’s comment about a “retirement community” to be misguided. In my neighborhood, there are several young families with children, and they all expressed a strong desire to raise their kids in this beautiful Flagler Beach. I believe Mr. Spradley would benefit from engaging more with the residents before making such remarks.
George Meegan says
As a Certified Real Estate Appraiser the words he has are a positive move needed .
R.J. Santore says
I appreciate the thoughtful comment, but I want to correct something. I did not say parking was the biggest issue facing Flagler Beach. When I was asked about challenges, I spoke about outside interests (I did not mean outsiders) pressuring the city and the need to protect what makes Flagler Beach home for the people who live here. To clarify to what I mean by outside interest, I am referring to outside investors that don’t live here, don’t send their kids to school here, and continually tell us what we need and tell us where our paradise is underserved. And this city has bent over backwards more than once for them.
I did talk about parking as one of several things residents are dealing with right now, especially during major construction projects. But that’s a far cry from calling it our biggest problem. Infrastructure is absolutely a top priority for me. We’ve had recent water main breaks with no detailed incident reports produced so we can learn from them (I’ve asked for them!). We still have asbestos cement water lines in service. There’s no comprehensive, up-to-date mapping of our underground utilities. These aren’t abstract concerns. They affect safety, reliability, and what things end up costing residents down the road.
As for serving on a board first, I respect that path, but I’ve spent the last couple of years attending commission meetings, town halls, and workshops, reviewing public records, and engaging on issues like the sewer plant, the golf course sale, annexation, and beach renourishment. I didn’t just show up Tuesday night. I’ve been doing the work.
I’d welcome the chance to talk with you directly. Feel free to reach out on my website, facebook, or email.
MG says
I think it’s interesting that you chose to post comments under an anonymous name, I guess we’ll never know if this is a real Flagler Beach person, someone from Palm Coast, one of the other commissioners, or AI.
OP says
The experience of those currently in office is certainly valuable.
However, I feel it’s crucial to recognize that the current commissioners bear responsibility for the present circumstances, despite their long-standing involvement in city administration.
I feel this city needs a fresh perspective, and it needs people who aren’t afraid to speak the truth.
Charlie says
Santore should replace Rick. Rick is in it fo all the wrong reasons. He’s of no real help, believes in intense growth and when the old hotels start selling, will allow incredible commercial overtake the beach.
J Arline says
Why don’t you go talk to Rick? You couldn’t be more wrong about him.
Belinda says
You are absolutely correct. Please see the attached public information.
https://www.voterfocus.com/CampaignFinance/candidate_pr.php?op=rp&e=41&c=flagler&ca=746&sdc=1050&rellevel=4&dhc=7354&committee=N
Where donations come from is always very telling. I sincerely hope the citizens choose wisely.
m thompson says
Hmmmm…..
Looks like views change over the years Rick.
Rick Belhumeur May 31, 2019
Response to my email to all sitting city commissioners regarding The Gardens/Veranda Bay:
“This proposed development is outside our City boundaries in unincorporated Flagler County. We, as a City,
have no say as to what the County approves or rejects, however we can certainly try to influence their decision.
The City staff is evaluating all the particulars about this proposed development and will make a determination
as to how a development of this size will impact the City of Flagler Beach. Then the City will share it’s conclusions
with the County. This information will not include personal opinions, that is where “public meetings” come
into play. That is when people get the chance to voice their concerns with the powers to be.
This battle needs to be fought at the County level by all that disapprove. I will be one of many that will show up
at any and all public meetings to fight this development as proposed. I hope that you will do the same.”
Rick Belhumeur July 17, 2019:
FlaglerLive: A Routine Staff Meeting Turns Town Hall on The Gardens Development
“This is labeled as an Ammendment to an existing PUD. I don’t consider multiplying the existing by almost
9 with 12 story buildings an “AMMENDMENT” If they wanted to build what’s already approved, they could
start almost immediately. This proposed development would change the whole character of the area way
beyond what’s already approved. The owner(s) of the property knew the history of this property before
they purchased it. We can’t let them abuse us!”
Dusty says
I will be voting to replace Rick Belhumeur with Santore.
Ryan Jones says
I think that RJ’s supporters generally want responsible growth, accountable leadership, and good stewardship of our town’s resources.
Veranda Bay, Summerburbia and the like are fine examples of irresponsible growth. We have been struggling for 20 years to reckon with the changes they will bring, but it’s happening now and we are just as prepared as we were 20 years ago.
Good stewardship is simply recognizing what it is that makes Flagler Beach special, and managing those things wisely. Our small town charm is definitely a big factor. Our enormous amount of public beach access is generally unparalleled in the state. The beautiful forests surrounding us allow us to live along nature and benefit from the tourism that our unique environment has enabled. Decades of fisherman, surfers and outdoor adventurers, as well as tourists from all walks of life.
People were not coming here because we had the best strip malls or townhome developments. And the people who do come here for those reasons do not have the same priorities as the rest of us. Let them have Palm Coast and Ormond Beach. Keep Flagler awesome!
Oceanside says
thanks to the commissioners and developers, it’s not a small town anymore :-( Both county and city commissioners should be ashamed of themselves. They are consumed by selfishness and greed and are leaving a legacy of destruction that destroys the quality of life for current long-time residents as well as future generations.
OP says
Well stated, Mr. Jones!
Mark says
Both Belhumer and Spradley were asked over and over at commission meetings and through emails to ask citizens what they wanted to do with the golf course property. They totally ignored these requests for six months and chose in the end to vote to sell it at a loss to the city of over $150,000 on prime real estate. They have famously said over and over that the city should not be in the golf course business. Well, if you can’t manage a simple lease on a property how are you expected to run a city? Flagler Beach is run down everywhere from the supposed Veterans Park ( a total embarrassment) to the hotel fiasco that doesn’t even go with the city vision. I am amazed they both want to continue. Many citizens are Sick of Rick and believe that Spradley votes Badly! Einie meenie mini moe. I take Spradley because he hasn’t had 9 years to screw things up yet.
Mothersworry says
Hasn’t it yet occurred to you that were other citizens other than yourself that wanted a viable golf course that Belhumor and Spradley listened to and just might have swayed them?
Many citizens are sick of Rick and think that Spradley votes badly? The longer one is in office the more people they disappoint, that’s a part of politics. As an example, this city just voted out probably one of the sharpest, best prepared commissioner this city has seen in some time. Cooley seems to be gradually filling her shoes, at least imho.
Perhaps in an upcoming election you will jump in and become a candidate.
Oceanside says
I recall Spradley crowing about the great new motel on Facebook some time ago, when that monstrosity was under construction. When someone commented about how the motel violated the three-stories-or-less regulation, Spradley insisted that commenter was incorrect and the motel was only 3 stories.
Such liars. It’s a five-story eye sore. Completely ruins the viewscape as you come over the bridge, dividing N and S Flagler. Should NEVER have been built.
Lance Carroll says
Thank Zoee Forehand for the $1 property she inherited while selling out Flagler Beach for $million$..
Oceanside says
We need residents who are NOT connected to real estate, developers, or the building trades to run as commissioners. People with some moral fiber, a backbone, and more concern for the rapidly waning quality of life in Flagler Beach than their own self-interest.
J Arline says
You’re obviously referring to Belhumeur, a man with whom you’ve apparently never truly spoken. His family has been landlords over here for 50 years… That makes him a developer? And why stop with the “building trades” as you put it? How about no person who has ever run a business? Why not disallow lawyers (Spradley), retailers (Cooley), engineers (Cunningham)? Half the people on this island own businesses… Do you see how ridiculous that sounds? You don’t even realize that Belhumeur is the most relatable person on the commission. That’s the sad part.
Belinda says
We are lucky to live in a country where we hire and fire by Committee at the polls. We have two positions open and three candidates.
We have one candidate that has done a comprehensive unpaid two year internship, studying all facets of the city. This candidate has shown nothing but graciousness, willingness to listen, the ability to learn, and a strong desire to do what is best for the city not necessarily himself or his ego. His résumé, including credentials, education, and past experience, is impeccable. He has spent countless hours researching and studying city issues to ensure he has a solid grasp and understanding of them along with the details impacting them. He also presents a professional and competent image for our city.
We have another candidate (current employee) that has one year of experience nine times over verses actually having nine years of experience. This candidate has had ample opportunity to correct many things that the taxpayers hired him to correct. This has not occurred. What has occurred is a willful taking from the people of their voice along with a less than professional image to say the least.
We have another candidate that has been an employee for a short period of time. While there have been some serious misssteps (removing the voter referendum) this candidate has not had as long to correct the serious issues impacting our city. This candidate also has good credentials, including education and a professional image.
The choice is quite evident. HIRE RJ SANTORE. If we only had one position open, this hands down should be the hire for the position.
J Arline says
RJ is far too unqualified. He needs to serve on at least one local committee, which he has never done. An internship and occasional appearance at the odd commission meeting isn’t enough to convince me to vote for anyone.
Belinda says
While I appreciate Rick is your personal friend that does not make him a good choice. RJ Santore has done much more than you are saying he has done and he also is an educated, ethical, smart, and honest business owner.
That is something that would serve the citizens well.
He clearly is the superior candidate and choice.
Rich says
Rj Santore for sure!! Just look at the inconsistancies spoken by both Belhumeur and Spradley. 1) on the golf course; the city should not be in the business of running a golf course (City Commissioners utlimately had control). The golf course cost the city too much money, they had to sell it to Jeff Ryan at almost $150,000 loss because Ryan held the lease! A)The Commissioners NEVER enforced the lease given to Jeff Ryan. B) A citizen petition was hand delivered to City Hall demanding the Commissioners enforce the lease and to create a group (including citizens) to monitor progress. This is a provision of the lease. The Commissioners ignored the petition. HAD they conformed, either Ryan would have abided by the lease and we would now be playing on a beautiful, money making, city owned golf course OR Rysn would have walked away from the lease. If the later had happened, the City would have been able to go out to public bids for all other options!! Spradley said they HAD to sell it to Jeff Ryan
WRONG! Cooley, Belhumeur and Spradley sold out on the citizens of Flaglet Beach!!
2) All the Commissioners (not Cunningham as he was not on the board at that time) voted to take the Citizens vote away by creating the Majority Vote rule which replaced the 5% Referendum. They did so under the guise of Palm Coast wanting to Annex Veranda Bay (& later Summertown). They said they needed to make a decision right away because things were happening quickly and there wouldn’t be time for a Referendum vote. They couldn’t afford to have Palm Coast take the annexation because we would be looking at high rise buildings across the river. Plus we needed to by legal agreement to provide services to the residence of those developments. But the truth is; A) Palm Coast NEVER mentioned annexing the properties. The city of Palm Coast denies it and in doing an AI search absolutely nothing comes up regarding Verands Bay being annexed by Palm Coast. 2) Like Flagler Beach, Palm Coast has a 35 ft height restriction. I would not call 35 ft a high rise! Yes, our city would have to supply services even if Palm Coast Annexed those developements but like the citizens here, they would have to pay for the services received. Basically the Commissioners sensationized the situation and used it as an excuse to take your vote away! Belhumer, Spradley, Cooley & Sherman all eventually need to be replaced. We can start by voting for RJ Santore!!! Slow down the change that is happening to our jewel city! With the soon to be population addition of Verand Bay and Summertown, we should be asking for the Referendum vote to be restored with a 1% cap! Vote Santore!!
Steve Austin says
Why don’t you run next year I. 2027 and unseat Cooley. You should also do a public records request with the City of Flagler Beach, and you will see that there was an email from the City Manager letting Palm Coast know that the city would provide them water with their pending annexation. I watched the meeting on YouTube and there was an actual exhibit showing the letters. I hope to see you on the ballot in 27. Stick with Rick and Spradley.
Steve Austin says
RJ is one dimensional at best. You need to do your homework on this guy. He slings mud, and all he’s about is annexation. He doesn’t see the big picture. After studying and reviewing the candidates Scott and Rick are my picks for commission. They each bring experience and balance to this board. Santore is going to cause more issues than good on this board if elected. FlaglerLive will bae plenty of content.
Belinda says
Stating facts regarding the egregious mistakes made by the incumbents is not mud slinging. It is merely stating facts. RJ and others (see above) pointed out many problems that need to be corrected assuming we ever have a majority on board that is actually capable of doing so.
The annexation scare tactics utilized were typical and the issues related thereto are actually much more nuanced than presented by the majority of current city commissioners. Had they done their job and the research they would have understood it. I strongly encourage you to visit directly with RJ on that issue and the many other issues facing the city. He is very knowledgeable and there is a lot to be learned.
As pointed out by Rick Gil it is your right to vote for the candidate of your choice. However, it is important to state facts. It is a fact that RJ is not mud slinging. However, you stating he is mud slinging is doing the very thing you’re accusing him of.
Again, I’ll be voting for RJ Santore, and I strongly encourage others to do the same. I also again strongly encourage you to visit with RJ Santore directly regarding the issues that concern you.
Steve Austin says
Scare tactics? Have you done your homework? There is factual information that the City of Palm Coast was ready to annex Veranda Bay and Summertown. What was in it for that city to lose? Flagler Beach would have been on the hook for water and wastewater, and our police and fire departments would have been first on scene. The residents of Flagler Beach would have been footing the bills for the first responder and ZERO tax revenue. I think you have to step back and look at the BIG PICTURE again. The land was going to be developed one way or the other. Would you rather be even more developed within the confines of Palm Coast, or would you want it built under the confines of Flagler Beach?
J Arline says
They’re choosing to be ignorant, Steve, and don’t want to have a factual conversation because they’re wrong.
Belinda says
Annexation is definitely not the only issue that is a problem for the taxpayers of the city. It is merely one of many. Taking the ultimate decision from the boss by the employees, i.e. the commissioners taking the vote away from the people on the referendum is a huge issue irrespective of what it was about. If you have an employee that cannot understand, explain and convince the boss to take a proposed action and then implements it behind their back, you relieve them of their duties. Problem solved.
Bear in mind, it may be the annexation was the route to go. However, the current commissioners are not more qualified than the taxpayers to make that assessment. That actually seems to be one of the serious flaws with the incumbents. They do not understand what they are qualified to make decisions on nor do, they understand their roles necessarily.
Getting back to your comments on the annexation. Respectfully, and again, you are simplifying something that is much more nuanced and had the commissioners done their homework they would have known that. If you attended the meet candidates night, you would have heard even Spradley allude to it. I strongly suggest you contact RJ Santore for more specifics. I’m going to give you the small bit that I remember from what was explained to me. It most definitely will not be overly detailed or perfect. Evidently the water war agreement leaves the door open to challenge Palm Coast should they attempt to annex it. The devil is in the details which appears were not fully explored before decisions were made.
Also seems there were some issues with respect to Palm Coast building code, which does not allow seven story buildings so yes, that was a scare tactic.
I strongly encourage you to reach out to Cunningham regarding the lift stations. He has some very interesting information.
Again it is not as simple as it has been presented by the current commissioners with the exception of Cunningham. Add to that the numerous problems the city has had evidently for years that have not been corrected which should have been solved quite some time ago, and it just comes back to the old adage. Insanity is doing the same thing repetitively and expecting a different result. It is time to try something new. Hiring a new commissioner via the vote that truly cares about the city, will dig into all the details, has the ability to learn, and actually listens is certainly a good start.
Again, I encourage you to reach out to RJ Santore. He is very approachable and very knowledgeable.
Steve Austin says
You obviously have no idea what’s going on here. The lift station was a failure. However, based on my research of Cunningham he does not have professional credentials to even sign off on a lift station. You have be a Professional Engineer for that one. Good try. Again I have analyzed the annexation topic from watching YouTube videos etc. RJ’s souls focus seems to only be set on annexation. Again you are not focused on the fact the commissioners are voted by the people and the voters trust them to make the best choices. Look at the numbers at the polls a little over 20% of the voters come out for the municipal elections. That tells me that they are satisfied with the job the individuals are doing in office. Based on my reading as well and the artifacts brought before the commission they had to move quickly to prevent Palm Coast from taking that land. If you studied local politics at that time and the elected body of Palm Coast one could see that elected body would have jumped on the opportunity to have that land under their control. Stick with Rick and Spradley.
Belinda says
Lift station. Agree which is why Cunningham stopped it from being dumped on us at least for the moment. I keep up a bit more than you realize. You should visit with Cunningham. He has a great deal of experience with infrastructure, even though he does not have the licensing of a professional engineer. As a side and since you brought up licensing, your friend and candidate has been referred to as a builder by some. He does not appear to have any licensing to be a builder. Don’t you have to be a licensed contractor to do that? Where was he licensed and when? Has he ever held any professional licenses? Just curious.
RJ Santore’s focus is not only on annexation. However, it sounds like you’re clearly not attending any of the events or speaking to him so we will just agree to disagree and move on. Pointless to argue incessantly when we clearly will never agree on that faulty assertion.
As far as Palm Coast annexing again, you are missing the point. It may be that legally they could have been challenged and stopped irrespective of that city commission and their desires. If you had attended the event at the women’s club, you would have heard Scott allude to that. This is not a made up scenario, but a fact.
Lastly, quite comically, you address voter turnout. Voter turnout generally is low in all local elections. Low voter turnout does not necessarily indicate approval of job performance. Many times it is an indicator of voter apathy. Also, I’m going to point something out that I learned many years ago. The cost of good information is high. You may think it is not but it is. People have lives and they are raising children, pursuing careers, etc. It is very hard with the media or lack thereof to obtain good information from a time perspective. Time is your most valuable resource, whether you realize it or not. To infer that people are happy with the result is possibly one of the most inaccurate things I’ve heard recently. We have a lot of unhappy people, but no one wants to jump in the mud, and I don’t blame them. Many are very thankful that RJ Santore is willing to jump in that cesspool.
Again, you should spend some time getting to know RJ Santore, versus touting your friend that’s had nine years to do something about infrastructure, etc. and has not.
Vote and hire RJ Santore.
Ray W. says
The more things change, …
My mother kept scrapbooks of news articles about my father’s political career. I read through them perhaps 15 years ago.
Less than six months after graduating from Stetson’s law school in late 1951, my father decided to challenge the Ring incumbent who represented the Daytona Beach district in which he lived.
The Ring, as it was called at the time, controlled the political activity of many Volusia county and municipal governments. Many of the judges, too, came from a Ring law firm.
The Davidson family opposed the Ring. The News-Journal immediately supported my father. In a wave of citizen backlash, all five Ring incumbents were voted out of office. The next year’s city budget was cut by $45,000, a large sum in 1953. A national civic organization recognized Daytona Beach as one of 11 municipalities that year from around the nation that had entirely swept out of political power a notorious government.
My father’s campaign literature bore a picture of a newly-paved road in front of the old News-Journal building. A second picture portrayed the potholes in the roadway that had begun to form six weeks later. I don’t know whether the News-Journal provided the photographs
The argument, of course, was that Ring city commissioners were shuttling taxpayer funds to Ring supporters who took the money and provided substandard road work.
In those years, each county council member had his own road and bridge building division; each controlled a district fund out of which roads and bridges could be built.
When Bill France, Sr., decided to build the speedway on his own, county council members provided to him at no cost the heavy road-building equipment needed to construct the track; Daytona International Speedway funds paid for fuel, maintenance and repairs. Ford, having just built its own banked-corner test track, provided to the city engineer for Daytona Beach the geometric calculations necessary to design the straightaway transitions into and out of the track’s banked corners; he then guided track construction. Track construction was a community-supported effort.
No one at the time knew whether the track would succeed. The initial lease terms called for annual rent of $3,000 on the city-owned land next to the airport. The story told by Mr. France, according to my father, that the track would have gone into foreclosure had it rained the day of the running of the first 500 is true.
The proposed track layout placed the west banking too close to an airport runway. My father successfully represented the speedway at a federal magistrate’s administrative hearing to obtain an exception from FAA distance-from-runway rules.
Yes, the more things change, …
J Arline says
Some of you want to elect Santore – even though he has absolutely zero experience in governing boards or bodies – and potentially unseat the most active and responsive commissioner in recent memory… For what?
All Santore is doing is taking advantage of your discontent for growth, when it’s happening anyway. Some of you, having read your comments on here, still think that if the city doesn’t annex Veranda Bay that it’ll solve all that’s wrong with the world, which is concerning.
Rick Belhumeur has served this city for going on two decades, working and volunteering on countless boards and committees, is personally vested in the city and its future (given the five decades his family has been here), and you are voting against him because he doesn’t do enough in terms of accountability?
Well, let me enlighten you folks. This man regularly holds the sitting city manager to task, was instrumental in the firing of the last [incompetent] city manager, and he wasn’t even a commissioner at the time – and voted to formerly reprimand the city manager prior to that one. That’s a record of accountability if there ever was one.
I’ve even read on here that some blame him for the hotel, which is interesting because he wasn’t a commissioner when it was approved…
Rick is only one man and can only do so much – but can’t do anything alone. If there’s no consensus amongst the commissioners, there’s nothing to be had. I understand that our voices are heard at the polls, but you’re going after the wrong candidate, I assure you.
He’s out driving around town at sunrise every single morning assessing issues and progress, never misses a meeting, and is at City Hall more often than the mayor, where he has a meeting with the city manager at least once a week.
Too many want to blame the incumbents for issues without speaking with the men themselves. How hard is it to make a phone call, text, or email them with your questions? I did, and Rick addressed each and every concern of mine – that same day.
If you don’t vote for Rick, you’re terribly uninformed about him, and that’s no one’s fault but your own.