At Forum, Scott Spradley Cruises as Rick Belhumeur and R.J. Santore Battle for Flagler Beach Commission Seat

The two incumbents and a challenger vying for two seats on the Flagler Beach City Commission in the March 3 election showed pronounced contrasts in personalities, styles and, to a lesser extent, policy, as they appeared at the Woman’s Club forum Tuesday evening.

The event underscored why the election is a two-way race between incumbent Rick Belhumeur and challenger R.J. Santore, with incumbent Scott Spradley’s reelection all but assured.

Spradley’s command of city issues, his clarity, his serious but unassuming demeanor, all on display Tuesday, and the 71 Saturday town halls he’s hosted since his landslide election in 2023–more town halls than all 37 of Flagler County’s current elected officials’ town halls combined since 2023–make him one of the most effective and engaged elected officials in the county. His constituency is solid, his detractors, if he has any, hard to detect.

An attorney, Spradley frequently spoke to the crowd of a few dozen as if he were addressing a jury and he was making his case. He made it, personably and with command, always shading his exaggerations or mischaracterizations with legally defensible qualifiers, as when he insisted that annexation–the most recurring topic of the evening–was necessary as a hedge against Palm Coast. The claim that Palm Coast was about to annex the two sides of John Anderson Highway has never been substantiated beyond Flagler Beach officials’ own claims. Palm Coast officials have denied it. (A FlaglerLive request to city officials last April for such proof produced one email by the developer’s attorney that referred to the development, but not to annexation.)

Belhumeur, a builder, came off as he does at commission meetings: surly and more ill at ease than he is in person, but with his ears to the ground and a justifiable claim, now that Jane Mealy has been off the commission for a year, that he is its institutional memory. He is running for a fourth three-year term. He created more distance between himself and the audience–as did Santore on several occasions–by reading prepared notes and relying too much on defending a past résumé of those nine years than on projecting fresh ideas for the next three. But he got the only applause of the evening when he huffed at the Margarita Hotel slipping by city staffers a higher-than-allowed fourth floor.

Conversely, Santore–a vice president in his family’s storied fireworks business–easily critiqued the commission’s past actions, most of them done deals, but did not lay out a clear case for his candidacy other than that he would seek to restore referendums for large annexations, though none is either contemplated or possible anymore, and he would strive to protect the city’s charm, an obligatory promise by every candidate likely going back to the day Charles Lindbergh touched down on the city’s sands.

The policy differences were principally between Santore on one side and Belhumeur and Spradley on the other.

Santore, who on a few occasions criticized “outsiders that come and tell us what we need,” had no problem playing the outsider to differentiate himself from those he’s trying to unseat. He opposed the scrapping of the ordinance that had required referendums for large annexations, opposed the sale of the city’s Ocean Palm Golf Club, was critical of the annexations of Veranda Bay and Summertown, the sister developments on either side of John Anderson Highway, was critical of the years it took to get a new sewer plant funded, and spoke of a city’s small-town charms under threat, again from “outsiders” building up.

In one of the few surprises of the night, Santore got a surprise second from Spradley on restoring the annexation referendum. Spradley had supported repealing it. Without the repeal, Veranda Bay and Summertown could not have been annexed without a referendum, since either annexation’s acreage exceeded 5 percent of the city’s existing land mass.

“I also think it should come back,” Spradley said, before downplaying what opposition there’d been to repealing the referendum requirement. (There was not a groundswell, but members of the public who addressed the commission were sharply opposed to repeal.) “I would also be inclined to restore that right to the citizens.”

Then again, just as Santore had the luxury of criticizing past actions without the risk of casting his open votes, Spradley likely knows that restoring the 5 percent rule is largely symbolic, now that the city has little else to gobble up even if it wanted to.

Belhumeur is not so inclined. He had pushed for the repeal. “I remember vividly the reason why we did that. It’s because, by doing that, we were able to stop Palm Coast from annexing that property, which would give us control over the property and keep us from staring at seven-story buildings across the river,” he said. “ This would give us control, and it was our last, last chance at any sizable annexation, because everything else is taken up by Palm Coast.”



That was an exaggeration. Palm Coast’s residential zoning limits heights to 35 feet, and as noted earlier, Palm Coast’s annexation designs were not documented. But even Spradley agreed with Belhumeur on that score. “I’m not saying that was a bad decision,” Spradley said of the referendum repeal, “because I know at the time that we voted to do that we had information that we felt was rock solid concrete, and that was that if the city of Flagler Beach did not annex in Veranda Bay, Palm Coast would, without fail, that that was that was presented to us as fact.”

Spradley claimed, incorrectly, that “we’ve seen nothing but continued development” from Palm Coast. The current Palm Coast City Council has shown no interest in development or annexation. It has not approved a single new development. (It approved, on first reading, the expansion of a development from 58 to 71 houses on Tuesday, but with numerous conditions that make second reading success nowhere near guaranteed.) What developments are visible were previous councils’ approvals.

All three candidates agreed that the recently approved $47.5 million plan for a new sewer plant was atrociously overdue and three times the cost of the original plan. Spradley called it “a big fail” on the commission’s part, agreeing with Belhumeur’s blame of previous and changing city managers (there’s been three since the original sewer plant proposal), but laying the blame mostly on the commission.

Citing what he referred to as the “water wars” agreement, Santore said the Summertown/Veranda Bay developer “can contribute quite a bit more” to the sewer plant. Santore was confusing matters: the water wars agreement of almost two decades ago between the county, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach drew boundary lines for utility services but did not mandate that a developer in any jurisdiction build this or that utility plant. Bobby Ginn, the original developer of what became Veranda Bay under new ownership, had pledged to build a plant.

That pledge was replaced by the city’s pledge to provide utility services and the development’s pledge to buy all of the city’s recycled water. Even if the developer had contributed a share of he cost for the sewer plant, that share would, by law, have had to be offset by utility impact fee credits, revenue the city would no longer get. Flagler Beach will now be getting that impact fee revenue, should annexation be finalized.

All three candidates agreed that infrastructure, particularly stormwater infrastructure and the city’s “rotten pipes,” as Spradley put it, are the main challenge ahead. But responses faltered over proposals of a financially viable solution as all three candidates to one extent or another claimed Veranda Bay and Summertown would pay not only for the cost of their own growth, but could yield a surplus that the city could use to invest in its present infrastructure.

That is largely wishful thinking, as Bunnell and Palm Coast have proven over the last few decades. Each city claimed, when approving large new developments–Grand Reserve in Bunnell, innumerable developments in Palm Coast, not to mention thousands of so-called “infill” lots in the old ITT-platted segments of the city–that the approvals would help keep taxes low and limit utility costs. Neither has proven true, with Palm Coast last year approving a historic, sharp utility rate increase and this year approving a $340 million bond issue to finance half a billion worth of utility improvements in a city with rotting pipes, too.

Belhumeur went as far as claiming that the new developments along John Anderson Highway could yield a separate fund to help with the city’s infrastructure. The claim was in the league of what Santore had joked about at the beginning of the forum: “Unfortunately, I had to remove the campaign promise that my daughter has been telling everyone, that if I win, there will be free ice cream for all.” Belhumeur kept making the promise. But Santore, too, claimed that “growth should pay for growth.”

Spradley, however, raised the prospect of a bond should revenue from the new developments prove lacking.

While Santore agreed that infrastructure is a huge challenge, the biggest challenge, he said, is “the amount of outside interest and outsiders that come and tell us what we need, what we’re underserved, when I feel like we’ve all came here and chosen to live here for what Flagler Beach truly is, and so my goal is to help protect that as long as I can.” It was an oddly parochial if not inaccurate thing to say about a town populated in large part by people who were “outsiders” a few years ago, including members of the commission. Santore did not define “outsiders.”

There were questions about taxes, public safety and accountability, all of which were answered in standard ways (no candidate ever speaks in favor of higher taxes, less accountability or not prioritizing public safety). Curiously, there were no questions about beach management and renourishment, except for one question directed at Santore.

“I have not seen anything on your opinion about beach restoration,” went the question, as it was read by the moderator, Joann Soman. “Since you are endorsed by Kim Carney, who thinks the beach should be financed by Flagler Beach residents only, what is your standing on this?”

Kim Carney is a county commissioner and former Flagler Beach city commissioner. It is not accurate to say that Carney wants Flagler Beach residents alone to pay for beach protection: she currently favors general fund and tourism tax dollars contributing to the effort, and has supported state and federal grants doing so. But she has pushed for what Flagler Beach commissioners have opposed–a special levy on Flagler Beach residents for beach protection, called a municipal service tax unit, or MSTU, which commissioners say would disproportionately burden city residents an businesses. Carney is also responsible, along with County Commissioners Leann Pennington and Pam Richardson, for opposing raising the sales tax for beach protection, an opposition that derailed the county’s plan to fund a comprehensive beach-protection plan for many years.

The question’s validity, however, was in ferreting out Santore’s position on the matter, since Belhumeur’s and Spradley’s are well known: they had supported the sales tax plan, and supported flat fees for Flagler Beach residents, but not a separate tax.

“I believe that we need a lot of help restoring our beach, and I have talked with Commissioner Carney more than once about the beach renourishment,” Santore said. “There was a plan in place when Heidi [Petito] presented it as county manager that I agreed with at the time. But unfortunately, the reality is three county commissioners disagree with that plan. They have to come forward with another plan, and I hope that plan comes soon.”

There has been no new plan.

Belhumeur summed up his candidacy as a vote for experience. “Experience does matter, absolutely,” he said. “Institutional knowledge matters. I’ve been around for a couple of decades and watching things happen and or not happen,” especially with a relatively new city leadership and department heads. “That perspective helps ensure continuity, stability and informed decision making as the city moves forward. Local government works best when experience and new ideas work together. Institutional knowledge and experience cannot be replaced.”

In his closing, Santore said: “I’ve spent my career helping run a family business that’s been here for generations. When you do that, you learn to plan for the long term, live within your means and to treat people fairly, because your reputation and your community matter. I believe in supporting local, family owned businesses because they’re the backbone of Flagler Beach. This isn’t a stepping stone for me. This is my home.”

Spradley closed with the self-assurance of a candidate who knows he can flatter his competitors. Santore’s interest in city issues emerged in large part through recurring attendance at Spradley’s town halls, enough that at one point Spradley told him he should run for public office. “But RJ, I didn’t mean to run against me,” Spradley said.

“Why should you vote for me?” he had asked in his opening statement. “Why? I am one of you. We have a large retirement community. I’m not retired yet, but that’s where I’m headed. I want things to be fit here for a retired person. I’m still working. I work downtown, so I have a very high interest in the downtown area, that includes parking, that includes what’s happening with the pier. I’m very interested in that. I’m a family man.” He referred to his new wife. “I want to come off this commission after this term that is after this coming term, hopefully and being able to live in a community that I helped protect, helped keep the budget in line and help make better for our future residents.”