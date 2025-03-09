“Warbirds Over Flagler” Fly-In Returns to County Airport March 22-23

“Warbirds Over Flagler” at the Flagler Executive Airport returns this year as a two-day warbird fly-in event on Saturday, March 22, and Sunday, March 23 to salute all veterans, both past and present. The event will offer thrilling flybys, historic aircraft displays, live music, and more.

“New this year is ‘SkyGlow Drone Show’ presented by Nexus 360,” said Airport Director Roy Sieger. “For the first time ever, a breathtaking drone light show will take to the skies on Saturday night only (March 22) at 8 p.m. This cutting-edge aerial spectacle will blend technology and artistry, illuminating the Flagler County night sky with dazzling formations. The SkyGlow Drone Show will also feature an All-American salute to our veterans.”









Gates open at 10 a.m. both days for Warbirds Over Flagler and close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The nighttime, lighted, drone “after” show on Saturday (only) – Skyglow Drone Show – will begin promptly at 8 p.m. The cost for both shows is $25 for adults, and $20 for children. Parking is free.

“It’s a great opportunity to get up close to living history, modern military aircraft, and inspire our next generation of aviators,” Sieger said. “What better way to celebrate veterans and the freedom we have because of them.”

The family-friendly event offers fun and thrills for everyone. It showcases past and present foreign and U.S. airpower with static displays of vintage and modern military aircraft and vehicles, warbird flybys, a kids’ zone, and music. There will also be plenty of food and beverage vendors.

“This dynamic event brings together some of the most historical and impressive aircraft from WWII to present day,” Sieger said. “The drone show is going to be spectacular, so plan to be there for it.”

The event entrance is off Belle Terre (south of State Road 100) and Fin Way, which is the southeast entrance to the airport.

Gates open on both days at 10 a.m. so attendees can begin to enjoy the music, vendor booths, and static displays. Opening ceremonies will be held at noon Saturday with the Color Guard from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the National Anthem, a few words by dignitaries, and a Warbird Parade Flyby. There will be dozens of warbird flybys and RC aircraft demonstrations.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted for this expanded, two-day event. The application is located at the bottom of the webpage (please scroll down) www.warbirdsoverflagler.com.