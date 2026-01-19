8th Straight Pro Bono Award for Vincent Sullivan of Chiumento Law

Vincent L. Sullivan, a partner at Chiumento Law, has been awarded the Jay Grife Pro Bono Award for the eighth consecutive year, a streak of service recognized by St. Johns County Legal Aid (SJCLA).

The annual award is reserved for attorneys who provide more than 100 hours of volunteer legal service within a single year. Sullivan’s ongoing tenure with the award underscores a career-long effort to bridge the “justice gap” for residents who lack the financial means to hire private counsel.

Sullivan’s pro bono contributions focus on civil litigation, including foreclosure and debt collection defense, as well as landlord-tenant disputes. These cases often involve vulnerable residents at risk of losing housing or financial stability.

Michael Chiumento, Managing Partner of Chiumento Law, praised Sullivan’s achievement, saying his dedication to pro bono work reflects the core values of the firm. His compassion, professionalism, and commitment to justice continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, Chiumento said.

Beyond his legal practice, Sullivan serves on the Board of Directors for the Flagler County Education Foundation.