Volusia/Flagler Boys & Girls Club Honors Its Outstanding Club members

The Boys & Girls Club of Volusia/Flagler Counties hosted its annual Youth of the Year Luncheon on Saturday, February 2, 2025 at The Center of Deltona, celebrating the achievements and inspiring stories of local youth who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, service, and academic excellence. The event brought together community leaders, donors, and supporters to honor these remarkable young individuals and recognize their contributions to their clubs and communities.

This year we were joined by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Mayor Santiago of Deltona, Circuit 7 Judge Kathleen McNeilly, Mayor Vernon Burton of Lake Helen, Mid Florida Jeep Club Member Joyce Kresge, and former New England Patriot Elgin Davis as judges for the club members while undergoing interviews and public speeches. The highlight of the afternoon came from hearing the impactful stories each club member shared with the attendees, all ending with standing ovations and emotional celebrations. Their story of perseverance, dedication, and passion for community service captured the hearts of everyone.









Dr. Camesha Whittaker-Samuel, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Volusia/Flagler Counties, emphasized the importance of investing in youth. “The young people in our community get to compete and showcase their skills and innovation before their elected officials and community supporters. They are the changemakers and future leaders of our community. It’s incredible to see their growth and the impact they’re already making,” she stated. “We are grateful to our supporters who make these programs possible.”

As the luncheon came to a close, attendees left inspired by the stories of resilience and success, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders. The winner of this year’s Youth of the Year will be announced on February 19, 2025 at the Annual Meeting for the Boys & Girls Club Volusia/Flagler Counties held at the Daytona Beach International Airport.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club and how to support its mission, visit www.bgcvfc.org or send an email to [email protected].