Palm Coast Man Accused of Raping Unconscious Girlfriend, Capturing Attack on Video and Uploading It

Lloyd Allen Parrish, a 62-year-old resident of Radcliffe Drive in Palm Coast, is being held without bond at the Flagler County jail on a first-degree felony rape charge and a lesser charge of video voyeurism after his girlfriend of 17 years saw him on video sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious.

According to his arrest report, Parrish, who described himself as a “sexual deviant and as being sexually frustrated,” conceded to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that it was him on the video, after initially accusing his girlfriend of fabricating the whole story.









The attack took place on Feb. 20, after the woman had been grieving over the loss of her pet cat and she had been having trouble sleeping. She took muscle relaxers and went to sleep. She was unaware of what Parrish allegedly did next until she saw the video two weeks later. He had uploaded the video to his Google Drive.

A deputy reviewed the video, describing the woman as “clearly helpless” and in “a deep sleep” when the man, “subsequently confirmed to be” Parrish, is then seen on the video exposing the woman and digitally penetrating her and pleasuring himself as he recorded 11 and a half minutes.

The woman had never consented to being recorded, as Parrish also conceded, and at no time became aware that she was being either recorded or victimized. Parrish “was aware that she was completely helpless at the time of the incident,” his arrest report states. Deputies interviewed him on the front lawn of his house before charging him, arresting him and taking him to the county jail, where he remains. A judge signed a no-contact order regarding his girlfriend.

The charge of sexual battery, or rape, on a helpless person carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. The video voyeurism charge is a third-degree felony with a maximum penalty of five years.