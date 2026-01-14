A Surprise Tribute for Nancy Crouch as ‘Turtle Trail Artists’ Exhibit Opens in Palm Coast

Scores of residents and local officials gathered Sunday afternoon at Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert Lane for the opening of “Turtle Trail Artists of Flagler County”. The exhibition, held in partnership with the Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3), serves as a professional retrospective featuring the creators behind the region’s public sea turtle sculptures.

While the public Sea Turtle Trail has become a staple of Flagler’s tourism and local identity over the last decade, this gallery show offers a different perspective. It features new, sea turtle-inspired artworks created specifically for this exhibition by the trail’s original artists. Unlike the large-scale sculptures found in public squares, in front of the courthouse, city halls and libraries, these gallery pieces are curated for an indoor setting, with a limited number available for private purchase through the show’s conclusion on February 21.

The afternoon’s proceedings shifted from a standard reception to a formal tribute when the FC3 Board of Directors surprised arts advocate Nancy Crouch, who formerly headed that board with a miniature replica of “Claude,” the very first loggerhead turtle installed on the trail. The presentation was a collaborative effort between the Council and artist Tom Anastasio, who co-created the original sculpture with Paul Beaulieu.

Crouch, who still serves on the FC3 board, was the primary architect of the project nearly eight years ago when she was the executive director of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation. She recalled the initiative’s beginnings in a meeting with Andi Barr regarding branding for the Foundation. The first turtle was eventually sponsored by Parkside Realty under then-PCAF president Sam Perkovich.

Under Crouch’s guidance, the trail evolved from a public art installation into an educational vehicle. She has regularly visited local summer camps, using the sculptures to bridge the gap between artistic creativity and environmental conservation for students. This community-centric approach was echoed by gallery co-curator Jan Jackson, who noted the high turnout and positive reception from the local arts community.

“Community is everything,” Crouch said. “Be part of it; love where you live and where you love.”

The Flagler County Cultural Council now oversees the Trail. “We’re proud to help shine a spotlight on Flagler County’s vibrant arts, culture, and rich history,” said FC3 Chair Danielle Anderson.

The exhibition is co-curated by Jan Jackson and is part of a broader effort by the Flagler County Cultural Council to centralize and advocate for the arts across the county’s municipalities. “Turtle Trail Artists of Flagler County” is on display daily at Expressions Art Gallery through late February.