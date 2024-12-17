Town Center Glitters with Palm Coast’s Starlight Parade and County’s Float Takes Best of Show

The 2024 Annual Starlight Parade lit up Central Park Saturday evening (Dec. 14), bringing holiday magic to life for thousands of attendees. The event, hosted by the City of Palm Coast, kicked off with festive activities at 3 p.m. and culminated with the highly anticipated parade at 6 p.m.

This year’s Grand Marshal, Randy Stapleford, a retired U.S. Navy Captain and Flagler County’s Florida Inland Navigational District Commissioner, led the parade in grand style. Commander Stapleford, recognized as Flagler County’s Veteran of the Year in 2023, brought his dedication to service and holiday spirit to this cherished community event.

Following the Grand Marshal, the Palm Coast City Council participated in the parade, riding in vehicles generously supplied by Palm Coast Ford. Mayor Mike Norris and Council Members Ty Miller and Charles Gambaro, accompanied by their families, waved to the crowd as they shared in the holiday celebration.

The festivities included live performances by Soulfire, captivating dances by The Dance Method, and a spirited Girl Scouts USA presentation. Santa’s Village was a highlight for families, offering photo opportunities and a chance for children to deliver their letters to Santa himself. The evening was capped off with the breathtaking Fantasy Lights Festival by the Rotary Club of Flagler County, creating a dazzling holiday atmosphere for all and including numerous food trucks to capture every taste bud.









The Starlight Parade showcased incredible creativity and spirit, with awards presented in six categories:

Best Decorated Vehicle : Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Best Float : City of Palm Coast Public Works

: City of Palm Coast Public Works Best School Pride : Imagine School

: Imagine School Best Local Business : VerdeGo

: VerdeGo Best of Parade : Flagler County Government

: Flagler County Government Best Marching Band: Flagler Palm Coast High School

The City of Palm Coast extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended, participated, and helped make this year’s Starlight Parade a resounding success. Special thanks go out to the performers, food vendors, and volunteers who made the event truly magical.

“The Starlight Parade is a shining example of what makes Palm Coast such a special place,” said Lauren Johnston, Acting City Manager. “This event brings our community together to celebrate the holiday season with joy, creativity, and a shared sense of pride. Thank you to everyone who joined us, participated, and worked behind the scenes to make this magical night a success.”

If you missed the parade or want to relive the fun, have a look below.