Nearly 1 Million People Visited Flagler County in 2024

Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches Tourism Development Office highlighted the state of Flagler County tourism during its 2025 Flagler County Annual Tourism Meeting on Wednesday (Jan. 29)at the Palm Coast Community Center. Event attendees included tourism-related business, stakeholders, and elected officials.

Executive Director Amy Lukasik spoke on several key topics during the event, including annual tourism economic impact numbers, current marketing campaigns, industry awards, 2025 initiatives, and the Regional Visitor Eco-Discovery Center project. The meeting also included a special guest speaker, Chad Crawford, host of “How to Do Florida.” Crawford, a four-time Emmy-award winning producer, spoke on the delicate balance between economic prosperity and protecting Florida’s natural resources.









Tourism continues to be a top economic driver for Flagler County. According to independent research, the county welcomed 948,800 total visitors and generated $4,321,126 in tourist development tax in Fiscal Year 2024, down from the $4,587,725 collected in 2023. Tourism produced an estimated $890,907,800 in total economic impact in that same year. (Economic impact calculations are estimates sometimes based on not entirely reliable criteria.)

“Tourism is vital to the economic success of Flagler County. Through the promotion of responsible tourism, we’re able to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Lukasik said. “Projects like the Regional Visitor Eco-Discovery Center will continue to improve that qualify of life by enhancing access and raising awareness of the county’s rich natural landscapes through education and high-quality recreational opportunities.”

Additionally, during the annual meeting, Lukasik highlighted select Flagler County businesses, organizations, and community members for their excellence in tourism. Awards were distributed in multiple categories to the following recipients: