The Republican Party of Sarasota County is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards from office, accusing him of encouraging the violation of federal immigration law and promoting disruption of law enforcement activities.

Edwards was filmed speaking during an anti-ICE protest on Jan. 10, criticizing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the “murder” of Renee Good in reference to an incident where an ICE agent shot an American woman in the head in Minneapolis. Edwards’ remarks also prompted Board Chair Bridget Ziegler to introduce a resolution meant to reinforce the District’s support for ICE actions taken at Sarasota schools.

In a video shared on Facebook by the Sarasota County School District Transparency Project, Edwards described Good as “a mother of three children — the youngest one just 6 years old — someone who mattered and whose life should never have ended this way.”

“Please know that just yesterday I consulted our Superintendent and our Attorney regarding our rights. As ICE agents entering our schools, they must produce a warrant in order to enter our schools. But judging from ICE behaviors, up to and including this week, Renee Good’s murder, I am positive that cannot be trusted,” Edwards said.

Edwards also serves as Executive Director of Project Pride SRQ, which also previously prompted calls for his removal from office by the Sarasota GOP. Now, the Sarasota GOP’s executive committee says Edwards should be removed from office for speaking to protestors at the rally and relaying “distorted fictional accounts of events that took place in Minnesota between a law enforcement agent and a protester.”

“This is the sort of dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric by political leaders that has led to violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in other states, including Minnesota, Illinois and California,” the county GOP said in a statement issued Sunday.

The GOP statement was issued days after Ziegler criticized Edwards on Facebook on Jan. 13, simultaneously announcing a resolution indicating that Sarasota Schools will cooperate with ICE.

“Our most liberal School Board Member headlined the anti-ICE political rally in downtown Sarasota this past weekend, delivering wild claims that have confused and angered many in our community,” Zeigler wrote.

“Following this political charade, it’s time to set the record straight — clearly and unequivocally: Our school district will ALWAYS cooperate and collaborate with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies — including ICE — to ensure the safety of our students, staff and entire community.”

The Board will consider Ziegler’s proposed resolution during a public meeting Tuesday. It would commit Sarasota County Schools and its police department to full cooperation with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including ICE, and prohibit the adoption of any additional barriers or policies that could hinder enforcement actions on school property. It adds that any Board member, employee, contractor or volunteer who interferes with lawful law enforcement actions could face disciplinary action.

“Any such conduct shall be deemed a violation of this resolution, district policy, and potentially applicable laws, subjecting the individual to disciplinary action up to and including termination, as well as referral for criminal investigation if warranted,” the resolution states.

Edwards told Florida Politics on Monday that calls for his removal are politically motivated and criticized the Ziegler resolution for not meaningfully addressing school safety. He said his comments during the protest were intended to emphasize existing District policies designed to protect students and staff, not to obstruct law enforcement, and he accused Republican leadership of using the topic of immigration enforcement for political gain.

“I think the Board Chair and her husband are toxic in our state and are trying to create wedge issues and culture war issues,” Edwards said. “I think I’m living rent-free in their heads and they’re trying to find ways to advance their own politics when I’m only concerned about student safety and educational outcomes.”

Edwards reiterated that he supports District policies meant to protect students, but stood by criticism of ICE in the face of incidents like Good’s.

“The policies that we have are the very best to protect students, staff and our community,” Edwards said. “But as we saw in Minneapolis — and, frankly, across the country — we’re dealing with a group of deputized vigilantes through Homeland Security that often seems out of control.”

The Sarasota GOP touted Republican support for “law and order and democracy,” and called for Edward’s removal from elected office for his speech. They also called for Republican supporters to show up at Tuesday’s School Board meeting in favor of Zeigler’s resolution.

“As a sitting School Board member, Edwards is actively undermining democracy and the law which makes him a horrific example to students, and he ought to be ashamed,” the GOP wrote in the statement.

“As they often do, Edwards’ radical followers will be at Tuesday’s meeting in hopes of disrupting the lawful business of the Sarasota County School Board. All individuals who believe in following the law and supporting law enforcement should attend the School Board meeting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to let our Republican majority know we support them in working with law enforcement to keep students and our community safe.”

–Jesse Mendoza, Florida Politics