Teresa ‘Teri’ Ryan, 1947-2025

Teresa “Teri” Ryan (née Pizzarelle), 77, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2025, in La Plata, Maryland. Born on December 8, 1947, in Washington, D.C., she was the beloved daughter of the late Harry and Betty Pizzarelle, sister Melissa Shreve (Phoenix, AZ), and half-brother John Parks.

Teri was a devoted mother to her three children: Joseph “Joey” Ryan, Jr. (Michael) of Marbury, MD, Michael Ryan (Diane Rusche) of Palm Coast, Fla., and Kelly Karns of Palm Coast. She cherished her role as grandmother to Lindsey Unverzagt (Joseph), Angelica Ryan (Tyler), Olivia Karns, Elizabeth Karns, Amir Ryan, Jammier Ryan, and Ellisa Ryan. She loved spending time with her four great-grandchildren: Malakai, Mateo, Marcello, and Aurora.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Ryan, Sr., with whom she shared many years of love and partnership.

Teri approached life with humor and warmth that endeared her to all who knew her. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends alike.

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.