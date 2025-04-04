Team Wins $4,000 in MedNexus Challenge on ‘Becoming a Mental Health Influencer’

Bright minds, bold ideas, and a passion for mental health advocacy took center stage at the 2025 MedNexus Innovation Challenge, held April 3 at the Palm Coast Community Center. This year’s theme, “Becoming a Mental Health Influencer,” invited students to explore how social media can be used for positive change in adolescent mental health.

Competing teams, guided by esteemed mentors, showcased their projects to a panel of judges, demonstrating creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for healthcare innovation. This year’s participants included:

Dr. Cummings’ Team – Brosna Seth, Meliyah Lumpkins, Eryka Damas, and Hannah Melton

– Brosna Seth, Meliyah Lumpkins, Eryka Damas, and Hannah Melton Prof. Hooper’s Team – Aida Moghanaki, Prem Prakash Patel, Madison St. George, and Antonia Perez

– Aida Moghanaki, Prem Prakash Patel, Madison St. George, and Antonia Perez Dr. Luytjes’ Team – Liliana Rosa, Kacie Jones, Persia Hughes

– Liliana Rosa, Kacie Jones, Persia Hughes Dr. Achorn’s Team – Natalie Patel-Holmes, Joy Prime, Makaylla Williams, Alessandra Caballero

Each team tackled the challenge with empathy and creativity—offering social media campaigns and peer-to-peer initiatives aimed at improving mental health literacy, reducing stigma, and promoting wellness among teens.









Following the students’ compelling presentations, judges faced a difficult decision. Second place was awarded to Team Inner Peace, led by Dr. Cummings, with each member receiving a $750 scholarship. Taking first place was Academic Athletes Unite, mentored by Dr. Achorn, with each team member earning a $1,000 scholarship.

Dr. Julie Merten, Associate Dean of UNF MedNexus, said, “We are so grateful to Palm Coast for their vital partnership in fostering innovation and community engagement in healthcare. The success of this evening highlights the incredible potential of our students to drive meaningful change in the industry.”

Lauren Johnston, Acting City Manager of the City of Palm Coast, added, “The level of creativity and problem-solving displayed by these students is truly inspiring. The MedNexus Innovation Challenge provides a platform for young innovators to explore groundbreaking solutions that could shape the future of healthcare.”

Michelle Bartlome, Communications Manager for AdventHealth, commented, “At AdventHealth, we are committed to inspiring the next generation of innovators to make a lasting impact on our communities. The MedNexus Innovation Challenge empowers our area’s high school students to explore creative solutions that promote healthier futures. We are excited to see their ideas come to life and witness how their passion for innovation can positively influence the world of health.”

The competition, hosted in collaboration with the University of North Florida, AdventHealth, the City of Palm Coast, and Flagler County Schools, continues to grow each year, reinforcing Palm Coast’s commitment to fostering education and innovation in the medical field.