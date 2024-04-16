A 59-Year-Old Woman Dies After Getting Pinned By Her Rolling Car at South End of Flagler County

A 59-year-old woman lost her life when she was pinned by her rolling car on an isolated property on Strickland Road and Boice Lane at the south end of Flagler County late Monday night.

According to 911 notes at Flagler County’s dispatch center and the Florida Highway Patrol, the Nissan Pathfinder the woman was driving had gotten stuck on a basketball hoop. The woman got out of the car to move it. She “failed to put her vehicle in park as she exited her vehicle,” FHP reported. “As the driver got out, the vehicle rolled forward and collided with a tree on the driver side. This impact pinned the driver between the door and the drivers side of the

The woman’s 12-year-old granddaughter called 911 and reported the incident, letting the dispatcher know that her grandmother was being suffocated. Her grandmother had moments earlier instructed her to get in the car and put the car in reverse, but the child was not able to do so. Dispatchers learned that other children were in the house, asleep.

The incident was first reported at 10:41 p.m. At a few minutes before 11, a 17 year old boy made it to the scene and told dispatchers he was attempting to push the car, but was told to await emergency responders. Flagler County dispatchers had referred the incident to Volusia County authorities, who would be closer to respond, which they did around 11 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Department of Children and Families was contacted to find placement for the children, according to 911 notes. The incident was the eighth traffic-related fatality in Flagler County this year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.