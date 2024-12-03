Flagler County’s Shannon Fountain’s Photo Featured in 2025 State Calendar

Flagler County will be featured in the Florida Association of Counties 2025 calendar “Stormy Skies” for the month of May with a stunning aerial image of Flagler Beach that was shot by photographer Shannon Fountain. It is the third year running that the county has been featured prominently in the calendar.

“Each year we are privileged to have scores of very talented photographers go to great effort to help us showcase Flagler County in pictures for this contest,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Congratulations to Shannon Fountain. Your stunning photograph illustrates the quaintness of Flagler Beach and the mighty force of Mother Nature.”









Fountain also submitted photos from Hardgrove Grade Road to the west, Washington Oaks Gardens State Park to the north, and from a point near High Bridge Road to the south.

Dozens of photographers – both amateur and professional – provided photographs to Flagler County for the contest, all of which were submitted. More than 560 photos were submitted to the FAC from 55 counties, though the contest was open to all 67 Florida counties.

“We are proud to present ‘Stormy Skies’ as the theme for this year’s calendar. Florida’s weather is as diverse as the communities we serve, and these images were chosen to celebrate the resilience of the place we call home,” said FAC President Terry Burroughs. “Each photograph highlights not only the natural beauty of Florida but also the talent and perspective of those who capture it.”

The chosen counties include:

Front Cover: Okeechobee County taken by Sharon Jones Photography

Inside Cover: Okeechobee County taken by Sheryl Tanner

December 2024: Orange County taken by Mike Vincent

January: Brevard County taken by Alex Albaugh

February: Charlotte County taken by Christina Hoaglin

March: Collier County taken by Audrey Bamberger

April: Escambia County taken by Ricardo Zacarias

May: Flagler County taken by Shannon Fountain

June: Franklin County taken by Michael Rodock

July: Hardee County taken by Justin Battles

August: Hillsborough County taken by Stan Lipski

September: Lafayette County taken by Cathy Hudson

October: Levy County taken by Captain Andy Fischer

November: Miami-Dade taken by Donald Frame

December: Nassau County taken by Kelli Boston, Boston Photography

Back Cover: Monroe County taken by Mark Funkhouser

FAC’s Stormy Skies calendar can be purchased on the FAC website for $15, https://fl-counties.site-ym.com/store/viewproduct.aspx?id=24826062.

To view a list of calendar winners and pictures, please visit https://www.fl-counties.com/stormyskies/.