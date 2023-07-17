Sheriff Staly Appointed to State Advisory Board by Agriculture Commissioner

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has been appointed to Florida’s Private Investigation, Recovery and Security Advisory Council (PIRSAC) by Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson to fill the law enforcement position on the Board. Commissioner Simpson was elected in 2022 to serve as one of four Florida Cabinet members.

Sheriff Staly previously served on PIRSAC when he and his wife owned a security company based in Palm Coast representing small security companies. Sheriff Staly and his wife sold their company in May 2012 to a national security company.









“It’s an honor to be appointed by Commissioner Simpson and to work with PIRSAC,” said Sheriff Staly. “As Sheriff, I have the unique perspective of being the law enforcement representative to PIRSAC but since I previously owned a security company that was regulated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, I also understand the needs of the private security, recovery and the private investigative industry.”

The volunteer council meets at least four times a year to advise and make recommendations to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on the regulation of the private investigative, recovery and repossession, and private security industries in Florida. The council is composed of 11 members appointed by the Commissioner of Agriculture for a four-year term. Sheriff Staly’s term will expire on June 30th, 2027.

For more information, click here to visit PIRSAC’s website.