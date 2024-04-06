Rymfire Elementary Holds Multicultural Passport to Unity Event

Rymfire Elementary held its multicultural Passport to Unity event on Thursday (April 4). The purpose of this event was to showcase all the different countries represented at Rymfire and in the community.

When families arrived they were greeted with their own multicultural bags that included a passport for every student.

Throughout the night families traveled from country to country learning things about those particular areas of the world, collecting family activities and passport stamps along the way to represent each country that they visited. Some families entered raffles to win snacks and candy from around the world.

There were free books for parents to choose from, a DJ who played tunes from around the world, a photobooth and a Native American presentation that brought all the families together to dance. There were foods from around the world, adding all sorts of flavors to the event.

It was overall a great event that united families and school, celebrating all that Rymfire Elementary has to offer and highlighting the diverse cultures that make the Palm Coast and Flagler County community.