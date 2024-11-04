81-Year-Old Man Killed in Car Collision on Royal Palms and U.S. 1 Was 5th Pedestrian Killed This Year in Flagler

An 81-year-old Palm Coast resident on foot was killed in a collision with a car as he was crossing the road at U.S. 1 and Royal Palms Parkway early Saturday morning. The 20-year-old Daytona Beach man driving the car suffered minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The victim is the fifth pedestrian killed on Flagler County roads so far this year, representing a third of all road fatalities.

The driver, who immediately called the 911 dispatch center, was on his way to work when he reported that “a guy walked in front of him,” according to dispatch notes. The driver placed the initial call to 911 at 3:30 a.m.









The driver was distraught, screaming to the dispatcher as he described the victim in the road and oncoming traffic. Responders were at the scene within minutes and already aware that the victim would not have survived. He was pronounced deceased by a paramedic at 3:37 a.m. U.S. 1 northbound was shut down as was Royal Palms in both directions at that segment.

According to FHP, which is conducting the investigation, the driver was traveling north on U.S. 1 as he approached the intersection with Royal Palms. At that moment, the pedestrian was walking east across U.S. 1, “in the area of the marked pedestrian crosswalk from Education Way.” (The road immediately opposite to Royal Palms there is Education Way, the dead end that leads into the school district’s bus depot.) The driver’s sedan’s left front struck the victim.

Authorities conducted a voluntary blood draw from the driver. All roads were reopened to traffic by 8 a.m.

The fatality on Saturday was the 15th this year on Flagler County roads. Though the figure is considerably lower than the 24 and 27 road fatalities recorded in 2023 and 2022, five of the road fatalities this year were to pedestrians, or as many pedestrian fatalities as the combined total of the three previous years. of There have been 1,242 crashes recorded in Flagler County so far this year, 46 of them involving pedestrians. Fatalities included one cyclist and three motorcyclists.

Flagler County Traffic Crashes and Fatalities, 1990-2023

Year Total Crashes Fatalities 2023 1,453 24 2022 1,436 27 2021 1,468 16 2020 1,445 27 2019 1,431 11 2018 1,279 15 2017 1,190 33 2016 1,104 25 2015 1,377 12 2014 876 28 2013 1,063 16 2012 844 15 2011 620 22 2010 716 23 2009 715 16 2008 695 31 2007 792 16 2006 822 30 2005 805 20 2004 609 20 2003 508 17 2002 460 16 2001 326 16 2000 438 18 1999 382 16 1998 367 17 1997 382 13 1996 385 10 1995 360 11 1994 338 7 1993 307 10 1992 264 13 1991 274 10 1990 304 15

Sources: FHP, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

