Palm Coast Graduates Its 56th Class City’s Citizens Academy

Twenty residents of Palm Coast celebrated their graduation from the 56th session of the Palm Coast Citizens Academy during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The academy session, which started on September 23rd and concluded on November 25th, educated participants about the inner workings of city government. Originally scheduled to graduate on November 12th, the class had to adjust its timeline due to Hurricane Milton. Graduates of this session include Joseph Benney, Kathleen Brady, Joanne Campbell, Geraldine Casarella, Gina DosSantos, Michael Flanagan, Rosa Fragosa, Donna Harkins, Cornelia Downing Manfre, Mahogany Marfan, Francine Martin, Kenneth McGevna, Christine Paris, Christine Reardon, Harold Sankey, Jane Santi, Kristina Uzun, Phyllis Van Reeth, Kathleen Vining, and Lynn Wade.









The Palm Coast Citizens Academy is a free, comprehensive program designed to provide insights into various city departments such as Utilities, Stormwater & Engineering, Financial Services, Parks & Recreation, Community Development, Public Works, and the Fire Department. Organized by the City’s Communications & Marketing Department, the academy offers interactive sessions with city officials, including council members, the city manager, and department directors. The program is held twice a year, with an evening session in the spring and an afternoon session in the fall, accommodating up to 30 participants per session.

“Congratulations to all the graduates of our Citizens Academy,” said Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston. “This program offers an in-depth look at how our city operates, from urban planning to public safety. If you’re curious about how things work and want to get more involved, I highly recommend signing up for the next session!”

