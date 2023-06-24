New Podcast Launches from AdventHealth and Orlando Business Journal

Inspiring Wholeness, a new podcast series from AdventHealth and the Orlando Business Journal, debuted this week with a conversation between Randy Haffner, CEO of AdventHealth Florida, and Alex Martins, CEO of the Orlando Magic. Haffner and Martins talked about the longstanding relationship between the organizations and how they’re both working to enhance the overall health of the community.

The 24-episode series will feature people who make Central Florida a better place to work, live and play. Listeners will enjoy exclusive conversations with some of the region’s most influential innovators as they discuss business trends, leadership lessons and ways we can feel whole throughout our lives. Guests will have candid discussions about mental health, building a workforce of the future and the importance of investing into local organizations.

“Central Florida is a vibrant community full of fascinating people, and we’re excited to spotlight some of our neighbors and their inspiring stories,” said Tricia Smith Edris, chief innovation and partnerships officer for AdventHealth Central Florida. “We see this podcast as an opportunity to create connections and spur a positive impact for listeners, and for our community.”

Inspiring Wholeness will share two new podcasts every month. Episodes are available by subscribing at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.