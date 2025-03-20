Measure Deporting Gulf of Mexico Name from State Law Moves to Florida House Floor

While a public opinion poll conducted last month shows that a majority of Floridians do not support updating changes in the state from the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America,” that was of little concern to the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday.
The committee voted along party lines to advance two proposals making that change into both state law and state agencies. Both measures will now head to the entire House for floor votes.
First up was a proposal (HB 575) sponsored by Brevard County Republican Tyler Sirois that would align Florida statutes with President Trump’s executive order last month to replace all references to the “Gulf of Mexico” with the “Gulf of America.”
In response, Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani initially offered an amendment renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of Endor,” referring to a fictional moon depicted in the Star Wars universe, which she withdrew shortly afterward.
Miami-Dade County Democrat Dotie Joseph said a better alternative would be Chactemal, which she says was the Gulf’s original name before the Spanish renamed it the Gulf of Mexico.
Another proposal moved forward by the committee is sponsored by Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Juan Porras (HB 549) and would require state agencies to update geographic materials to reflect the new federal designation of “Gulf of America” on or after July 1.
Porras acknowledged that if the next elected president opts to repeal Trump’s executive order, “then I imagine there would have to be some statute to reflect the name change as well.”
Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon called the labeling change a form of “institutionalized racism.”
GOP Rep. Wyman Duggan argued it isn’t an anomaly for geographic regions to be renamed, citing examples like East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh, Rhodesia becoming Zimbabwe, and Ceylon becoming Sri Lanka. “This isn’t out of the historical norm. It’s consistent with federal law,” he said. “If it changes in the future, it can change again. I don’t understand all the angst.”
Both measures have companion bills in the Senate that still have committee stops before reaching the floor of that chamber for a final up or down vote.
–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix
Comments
Pogo says
@Goddamn morons.
Period.
Thomas Hutson says
As Brother Gump would say Stupid is as Stupid Does!
Rick G says
What a waste of time…. appeasing little Donnie…. This is what happens Florida when you continue to vote these sycophants into office.
Michael D says
Golf of AMERICA Is the best name, because the UNITED STATES have taken care of Mexico for a very long time. Mexico is one standard that is to take advantage of the United States. America Take’s care of the southern border. Yo Quiero Taco Bell.
justbob says
Tough shit. Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of Mexico…so there.
Just Saying says
Anything to waste additional taxpayers money as a ridiculous ploy to kiss big orange’s ass. I’m surprised that these ass kissing idiots didn’t change it to the Gulf of Trump instead. How much will this cost? What will they do later when gets a whim and he choses a different name for it. He already owns Florida, how much more homage do they want to pay to him. Maybe he will trade Florida for a Trump Tower in Moscow?
Deborah Coffey says
And, we’re paying these jerks to waste time on nonsense like this….
Pierre Tristam says
I don’t know how raping can be confused with “taking care of” but whatever. In trumpistan rape is often confused with caring.
celia pugliese says
Pathetic idiocy! When until 1848 1/3 of our USA was also Mexico territory….I do not denied is in better hands, ours now…but at least leave the Gulf as is now. Is a historical name. Don’t we have more pressing issues to address and spend our hard earned taxes on?
Sherry says
@michael d. . . “Precisely” how has the “United States taken care of Mexico for a very long time”? (Other then in the mind of trump). Credentialled facts only, please.
Endless dark money says
Racist ignorant morons but hey stupid ppl usually dont realize they are stupid. The rcons capitalize on stupidity hence let’s dismantle edumacatuin and have a forced recessiun ! Cause they straight up evil ! Hope they are burning in hell soon!!!
Golf of murikkka?
Skibum says
Can we just rename the State of Florida to the State of Flatulence?
Julie says
Just because DT says it’s so, doesn’t mean the rest of the world will recognize the new name. Bought my Gulf of Mexico shirt last week.
hjc says
How about helping out with the home insurance costs.
The dude says
It is, and has always been just “the Gulf” to me.
I refuse to call it anything else. Especially just to appease the diaper don.