The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

County Commissioner Leann Pennington Town Hall, 6 to 8 p., at Haw Creek Community Center, 9257 Co Rd 304, Bunnell.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: One of these days soon, preferably not by way of a mushroom cloud or Cormac McCarthy’s Road, maga, which daily reminds us why it should not be capitalized so much as asterisked, disclaimed, denounced, will “disappear through the back door of history into the darkness of crackpot confusion and cure-all charlatanry.” Thank you, Hannah Arendt, for the promise in those words, grimly though you did not intend it when you wrote the line in The Origins of Totalitarianism, when you applied it to maga’s antisemitic precursors in emergingly fascist Germany, which suggests we may have worse ahead of us yet before we have better, if we make it that far. Frightening too how intimately, explicitly similar are the techniques of maga–its appeals to violence, to hatred, to extermination–to those of the antisemites who led to Hitler and the Holocaust. In his futuristic novel, What We Can Know, set in the postapocalyptic year 2119, the United States has fragmented into a no-go zone of warlords and banditry–into McCarthy’s vision. The prediction is equally believable.

Now this: Because we need a break.





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



