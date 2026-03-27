The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 27, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny, with a high near 81. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.
Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. When Serge buys an all-white painting for a small fortune, it sparks an uproar between three longtime friends—leading to sharp wit, biting truths, and big laughs. Art by Yasmina Reza is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy that examines the fine line between friendship and ego, taste and absurdity. Smart, stylish, and irresistibly funny, this theatrical gem will have you laughing and thinking all at once. In this production, it’s an all-women cast.
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.
“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for youth. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Notably: Just a reminder, from a piece in The Times in December 2023: “Just weeks before Hamas launched the deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, the head of Mossad arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a meeting with Qatari officials. For years, the Qatari government had been sending millions of dollars a month into the Gaza Strip — money that helped prop up the Hamas government there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel not only tolerated those payments, he had encouraged them. During his meetings in September with the Qatari officials, according to several people familiar with the secret discussions, the Mossad chief, David Barnea, was asked a question that had not been on the agenda: Did Israel want the payments to continue? Mr. Netanyahu’s government had recently decided to continue the policy, so Mr. Barnea said yes. The Israeli government still welcomed the money from Doha.” It’s nice that the Times finally got around to it. The Intercept reported this in 2018. See below.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/10/world/middleeast/israel-qatar-money-prop-up-hamas.html
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2026
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park
Friday Blue Forum
First Friday in Flagler Beach
Free Family Art Night at Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens
For the full calendar, go here.
Early in February 1980 Carter agreed to a covert program that would put his doctrine into practice— a secret agreement that Saudi Arabia and the United States would match each other, dollar for dollar, to fund an undercover guerrilla campaign in Afghanistan that would hand the Soviets “their own Vietnam.” The two countries would eventually spend more than $ 3 billion each, according to Rachel Bronson, an authority on U.S.-Saudi relations, in a collaboration that would turn out to be world-changing. It was a partnership that could hardly have been imagined half a century earlier, when America and Saudi Arabia, so remote and so dramatically different from each other, had first drifted into contact.
–From Robert Lacey’s Inside the Kingdom: Kings, Clerics, Modernists, Terrorists, and the Struggle for Saudi Arabia (2009).
Comments
Skibum says
So, early this AM, the senate passed by unanimous consent, the proposal to fund DHS except for ICE and Border Patrol. Now it goes to the HOR, and we all hope they do the right thing as well so TSA employees can start getting paid again! To be clear, what was passed in the senate is the EXACT SAME democrat proposal they have been offering up FOR WEEKS, trying to get their republi-con colleges to agree to, and which the convicted felon in the WH has repeatedly directed his maga supporting congressional leaders to refuse to agree to, saying it was a “non starter”. Obviously, it is about to become law because the TACO prez has backed down once again after trying to be way too extreme and realizing the American public is NOT agreeing with him!
TACO, TACO, TACO, guacamole all over the idiot’s orange face!
Sherry says
Sorry Skibum. . . Breaking News:
House Speaker Mike Johnson has rejected a Senate-passed bill to fund Homeland Security.
“This gambit that was done last night is a joke,” Johnson said Friday.
Johnson said that instead, House Republicans would seek to pass a bill that would fund the entire department at current levels until May 22.
“We’re going to do something different,” he said, challenging the Senate to take up the House’s continuing resolution on Monday — assuming it does pass the House, which is uncertain.
Senators have already left town after acting in the early morning hours to end the partial shutdown, so it would take time for them to return if the House ends up passing a different measure than the one that cleared the Senate in the early morning hours Friday.
Skibum says
Hi Sherry. Yes, I heard the speaker’s idiotic attempt at justifying why the House republi-cons stuck their middle fingers in the eyes of the republican controlled senate. There is no doubt that this government shutdown was orchestrated and allowed, and now prolonged by republi-cons who are so out of touch with American voters that they are going to have a heart attack when they see the results of the midterm elections!
And Johnson himself will go back to anonymity and be just another alter boy for the pedophile prez but without a microphone.
Pogo says
Elsewhere, otherwise, then and now — so forth, and so on
… drugs, sex, and the call to prayer.
https://www.google.com/search?q=drug+money+hamas
Ibid
https://www.google.com/search?q=child+soldiers+by+country
“Every man alone is sincere. At the entrance of a second person, hypocrisy begins.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
https://www.google.com/search?q=Ralph+Waldo+Emerson
EC: File
Pogo says
Just a reminder
… fair is fair; withholding evidence is a violation of both the letter of rules, and spirit, of fair debate.
The age of Trump demonstrates the lesson from minute to minute — day in, day out.
https://www.google.com/search?q=trump+body+count&sei=SLLGadr1LOGS0PEP2bv80Ac
Don’t be a Trump.
EC: File