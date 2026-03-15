The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 15, 2026

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Weather: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Strengthening Your Bond with Your Pets: Community Lecture Series, 2 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. With Pam Johnson, founder of Petlovers United.

Daytona Solisti Concert, “Classical and Romantic Realms,” 3 p.m. at Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange. Admission is a $15 requested donation. Solisti and pianist Michael Rickman, the ensemble’s artist in residence, will perform “Classical and Romantic Realms.” Rickman will be featured on Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 in A Major. The Solisti Classical players will perform Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 2 in D Major, which is one of 12 string symphonies the German composer wrote from 1821 to 1823, when he was just 12 to 14 years old. The program for “Classical and Romantic Realms” also will include Ralph Vaughan Williams’s “The Lark Ascending,” featuring violinist Paulo Torres. Camille Saint-Saëns’s “Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso” featuring violinist Olga Kolpakova, and Max Bruch’s “Kol Nidrei,” featuring violist Angelo Goderre. See: “Mozart And Mendelssohn Masterpieces Featured In Daytona Solisti Winter Music Festival Finale Concert.”

The Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS) book club will host a virtual discussion with acclaimed author Pamela Samuels Young on Sunday, March 15. The discussion will focus on her novel Anybody’s Daughter and the issue of sex trafficking. The event aligns with SIS’s mission to promote social justice through education and dialogue. To register, use this link or contact [email protected]

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays at 2 p.m. Book here. What begins as polite conversation quickly unravels into escalating insults, exposed hypocrisies, and childish behavior. The dark comedy, God of Carnage, satirizes modern civility, exposing how thin the veneer of social decorum truly is when pride and principle collide.

“Steel Magnolias” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. Truvy’s beauty salon is where life happens. It’s where women gather to laugh, cry, share stories, and carry one another through everything life throws their way. Steel Magnolias is a funny, deeply moving story about friendship—the kind that’s loud, loyal, and shows up when it counts. It’s about finding strength in the people who know you best, and love you anyway. This heartfelt comedy-drama is as sweet and soulful as Southern tea—and proves that “laughter through tears” just might be the finest emotion of all.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notebook: We’ve entered the surreal phase, which now occurs with accelerants the more American presidents behave like warlords, when that deranged disconnect gapes between the theater of war, always on a planet farm, far away, and the American public. This is when war becomes just another Mr Beast video on social media’s scroll enhanced by remote-control snuff videos of missiles on their way to their mini-massacre of little black shadows scurrying below as we go about lives untouched by the eight to 10 or so people killed every hour in Iran and Lebanon and the $2 billion a day (a likely undercount) we’re adding to our national debt. By the end of next week, the war will have cost enough to fund a year’s worth of Florida’s Medicaid program, which the Trump and DeSantis administration are double-teaming to shreds. The disconnect began during Vietnam of course: after Kent State, after Nixon masked his retreat behind the pretense of an honorable peace that never was, the public here had tired of it all and was happy to worry about stagflation and the 1973 oil shock. Gas-line brawls were preferable to body bags. The public was barely touched by Reagan’s adventures in Lebanon except when Hezbollah’s forerunners blew up the American and French barracks in 1983. Barely touched, because it was “morning again in America,” remember? Bush’s Desert Shield got us all excited, Congress got in on the debate for that one before folding, the country was aflutter with ridiculous yellow ribbons in time for Desert Shield’s 140-hour war, and we did it all over again for the Iraq invasion, all along following the president’s plea to keep shopping. After the second Bush declared Mission Accomplished on that aircraft carrier was ordered to sail just so the golden sunset would catch Bush’s crotch the right way–just as the Iraq war was really beginning–we were ready to reelect him for more, and a few years later Facebook was born, which put an end to all states of emergency for good. It’s all been performative virtue signaling since, to the extent that anyone still cares to signal much of anything. Gore Vidal had titled one of his essays or booklets “Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace,” a takeoff on Orwell’s 1984. We’re there. 1984: Morning again. Always morning. Then and now. The greatness is killing us. Josyane Boulos is a childhood friend. I’ve written about her a few times before. She’s lived her whole life in Beirut, refusing to leave. She is an actress, and she runs a theater in Beirut, these days featuring Alexandre Najjar’s “White Lie,” which one news site there described as “an act of resistance against war.” A few nights ago at the end of the show Josyane appeared before the audience at her Mono Theatre and said, “I don’t like to tell audiences thanks for coming, but tonight of all nights, thank you for coming.” The bombs had been falling for several days and nights, and the drones, those drones Israel has flying over Lebanon 24/7, hadn’t stopped for over a year. Someone on Facebook posted the video and wrote: “Josyane’s tears in public are so rare that I’m posting them here, for posterity. They are the tears of a resister, in the noblest sense of the word. Just as all those who made Alexandre Najjar’s play possible are heroes. Come see Lina Abyad’s “White Lie” at the Monnot Theatre, if only to say no to this fate that has been toying with us for over half a century.” (See a piece on the play below.)

Now this:





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