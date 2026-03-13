The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 13, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: County Commission Chair Leann Pennington and newly seated Flagler Beach City Commissioner R.J. Santore. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays at 2 p.m. Book here. What begins as polite conversation quickly unravels into escalating insults, exposed hypocrisies, and childish behavior. The dark comedy, God of Carnage, satirizes modern civility, exposing how thin the veneer of social decorum truly is when pride and principle collide.

“Steel Magnolias” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. Truvy’s beauty salon is where life happens. It’s where women gather to laugh, cry, share stories, and carry one another through everything life throws their way. Steel Magnolias is a funny, deeply moving story about friendship—the kind that’s loud, loyal, and shows up when it counts. It’s about finding strength in the people who know you best, and love you anyway. This heartfelt comedy-drama is as sweet and soulful as Southern tea—and proves that “laughter through tears” just might be the finest emotion of all.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.



From Statista: Since Israel and the U.S. launched a war against Iran, international shipping has almost come to a halt at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which transits close to 27 percent of the world’s maritime oil trade. The impact of the instability in the region on oil prices was swift: in the days following the first strikes, the price of Brent crude jumped by 10 percent. Ten days later, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has reached $108, exceeding the $100 mark for the first time since August 2022, according to data from investing.com. Analysis from Rapidan Energy Group picked up by CNN and CNBC shows that an estimated 20 percent of the world’s oil supply has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict. That’s more than double the previous record set during the Suez Crisis of 1956-1957. Gas prices in the U.S. have now increased nearly 50 cents, or around 17 percent, since the beginning of the war on Iran.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



