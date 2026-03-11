The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and Flagler County, with board representation those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Diary: The Mediterranean is to me cradle, memory, paradise lost and, again in memory more mythical than actual, regained. The word alone, Mediterranean, even better in French, Méditeranée, is all evocation down to the none-too aromatic smells of that stretch of highway I loved, just outside Beirut, where the refineries–if that’s what they were–ranked the air. Stories of the Mediterranean are my siren calls. They were also Camus’. He’d grown up on its shores in Algeria. I just got hold of his earliest, adolescent works. An early poem, never published until now, is called “Méditeranée,” written in 1933, when he was 20 and his alliterative excesses did not stop at “Latin pearl with lily-like glimmers,” as Gemini translates it. It’s the story of a day on the Mediterranean, from first light to darkness and, because it’s Camus, death. Here’s Gemini’s first-light translation, alternating with the original French (the rest is below): Au vide regard des vitres, le matin rit

To the empty gaze of the panes, the morning laughs

De toutes ses dents qu’il a bleues et brillantes

With all its teeth which it has blue and shining,

Jaunes, vertes et rouges, aux balcons se bercent les rideaux.

Yellow, green and red, at the balconies rock the curtains.

Des jeunes filles aux bras nus étendent du linge.

Young girls with naked arms spread out laundry.

Un homme; sur une fenêtre, la lunette à la main.

A man; on a window, the telescope in hand.

Matin clair aux émaux de la mer,

Clear morning with enamels of the sea

Perle latine aux liliales lueurs:

Méditerranée.

Latin pearl with lily-like glimmers:

Mediterranean.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



